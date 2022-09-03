Brittany Aldean Refuses to Bow Down to Woke Mob, Now Her Husband Is the Target

Country artist Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Aldean are the newest victims of cancel culture.

Brittany raised the ire of transgender activists last week with an Instagram post they found objectionable, and her husband has been dropped by a public relations firm following the controversy.

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life,” the former American Idol contestant captioned the post.

Jason Aldean commented on the post, expressing his agreement. “Lmao!! Im glad they didn’t too, cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out,” he wrote.

Brittany refused to back down after receiving a barrage of social media criticism for the post, condemning so-called gender transitions for children in a subsequent Instagram story, according to Billboard.

Country performers Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope were among those who responded with accusations of bigotry.

“Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender affirming care’ is one of the worst evils,” Brittany wrote in her follow-up Instagram story.

Merely speaking on the topic of “gender transitions” for children has proved costly for the couple.

A public relations firm dropped Jason Aldean as a client in the wake of the social media firestorm over his wife’s statements, Billboard reported.

“Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom’s core focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason,” said Tyne Parrish, co-owner of The GreenRoom.

“We aren’t the best people for the gig anymore, but will always be big fans of his music — he is one of the greatest live entertainers in country music.”

The PR firm didn’t give a reason for dumping Aldean, according to The Hill. However, the timing is hard to ignore.

We’ve reached a bizarre point as a society when a handful of innocuous social media posts leads to harassment, personal attacks and business backlash.

Brittany accused the woke mob of taking her words out of context in another Instagram post.

“Instead of getting twisted about the twisting of my words, I’ve chosen to bring some good out of it,” she wrote.

She debuted a “Don’t Tread on Our Kids” shirt in the post — and she’s pledging to support a charity that fights human trafficking with its sale.

Brittany appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Thursday, explaining her views on child transgenderism.







“I’m advocating for children. I think that children should not be allowed to make these life-changing decisions at such a young age,” Brittany said.

“We have ages on everything. We have it for cigarettes, we have it for driving, we have it for military, voting,” she added. “Yet for some reason, people think that we can let a child choose their gender so young? It’s very baffling to me.”

