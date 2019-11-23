SECTIONS
News
Print

Brown University Students Push To Abolish All Prisons, Says They're Racist and Unjust

Brown University, University Hall.Kenneth C. Zirkel / Wikimedia CommonsBrown University, University Hall. (Kenneth C. Zirkel / Wikimedia Commons)

By Jack Davis
Published November 23, 2019 at 9:56am
Print

A group of Brown University students wants to abolish prisons in the name of justice.

“The end goal is to not have prisons as any form of incarceration,” student Grace Austin, a member of the group called RailRoad, said at a teach-in called “Prison Abolition 101” held early this month, according to The Brown Daily Herald.

“Punishment at any stage doesn’t guarantee any kind of growth,” she said.

Fellow student Aida Sherif said the prison system is about punishment and not justice.

“Prisons were founded in the ideas of punishing the poor, punishing people of color,” Sherif said. “I don’t see it as an institution that can ever fully break away from those foundations.”

TRENDING: Trump Will Not Be Impeached

RailRoad’s vision “is a world where the Prison Industrial Complex in all of its forms has been destroyed and built in its place are systems of accountability that allow for healing and growth,” according to the group’s “about” section of its Facebook page.

The group’s thinking is aligned with comments from Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, whose recent tweet condemning prisons was posted on the group’s Facebook page.

“Mass incarceration is our American reality. It is a system whose logic evolved from the same lineage as Jim Crow, American apartheid, & slavery. To end it, we have to change. That means we need to have a real conversation about decarceration & prison abolition in this country,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted last month.

Her call for prison abolition was not popular on Twitter.

RELATED: Penn Cancels Rest of Volleyball Season After Unidentified 'Vulgar' Posters Discovered in Locker Room

The Brown students suggested that there could be alternative institutions for justice that are not prisons, which one student said are not essential.

“Our society is constructed in a way that would have us believe prisons are absolutely necessary,” Sherif said while presenting at the event. “People perceive it as crazy, unreasonable, dangerous, too radical. Abolition is not anarchy.”

The student group wants the Ivy League college to adopt what it called “fair chance” hiring practices that would include saying it does not discriminate based on anyone’s conviction history. Students also want the college to hire individuals who have been in jail.

“If people aren’t totally on board with the issue of mass incarceration and prison abolition in general, then they may not necessarily be as convinced about fair chance hiring,” student Leah Shorb said.

“Anything that is interrupting the cycle of incarceration is abolitionist to me as long as it’s not further entrenching the system of incarceration.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Brown University Students Push To Abolish All Prisons, Says They're Racist and Unjust
Senior Dem Admits Warren's Wealth Tax Is Already Dead in the Water
'The View' Co-Host Navarro Says US Is Ready for a Woman President Because One's 'Already Been Elected'
Tucker Carlson Distills 2020 Dem Race into 3 Words: Strident, Intolerant and Dumb
Penn Cancels Rest of Volleyball Season After Unidentified 'Vulgar' Posters Discovered in Locker Room
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×