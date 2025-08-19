DOJ to Begin Handing Over Epstein Files This Week: House Oversight Committee

Department of Justice records on the cases of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell are expected to start flowing to a House panel this week.

Last month, the Epstein sex trafficking case roared back to life after a Department of Justice memo said it had no list of clients and would release no further records. After a firestorm of outrage from many conservatives, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform issued a batch of subpoenas that included all DOJ records related to the Epstein case, according to a news release on the committee’s website.

“I expect to receive the documents very, very soon,” Committee Chairman James Comer of Kentucky said in a video clip posted to X, saying that the panel and Justice Department were “working together in a good faith effort.”

We are working closely with @TheJusticeDept to obtain all the documents related to the Epstein investigation. Chairman @RepJamesComer: “I expect to receive the documents very very soon.” pic.twitter.com/sWseOiSPo5 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 18, 2025

“Officials with the Department of Justice have informed us that the Department will begin to provide Epstein-related records to the Oversight Committee this week on Friday,” Comer said in a release posted on the website of the committee.

“There are many records in DOJ’s custody, and it will take the Department time to produce all the records and ensure the identification of victims and any child sexual abuse material are redacted.

“I appreciate the Trump Administration’s commitment to transparency and efforts to provide the American people with information about this matter.”

Should the Epstein files be released to the public? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The committee wants as few redactions as possible, according to Fox News.

The subpoena for the Justice Department files called for them to be unredacted, “except for redactions to protect the personally identifiable information of victims, for any child sex abuse material as defined by the Department of Justice Manual, and any other redactions required by law.”

Earlier this month, the panel subpoenaed former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton; former FBI Director James Comey; former Attorney Generals Alberto Gonzales, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Merrick Garland, William Barr, and Jeff Sessions; and former special counsel Robert Mueller.

“Everybody in America wants to know what went on in Epstein Island, and we’ve all heard reports that Bill Clinton was a frequent visitor there, so he’s a prime suspect to be deposed by the House Oversight Committee,” Comer said, according to Fox News.

Clinton has admitted knowing Epstein

Comer said he knows there could be a battle over getting Bill Clinton to testify on his scheduled October date.

“I’ve never lost a subpoena battle,” Comer said. “I’ve been chairman of that committee for a year and a half — this is the most challenging subpoena I’ve ever issued, but what makes this subpoena different is that the Democrats voted with Republicans.”

The letter accompanying the subpoena to Bill Clinton noted, “By your own admission, you flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane four separate times in 2002 and 2003. During one of these trips, you were even pictured receiving a ‘massage’ from one of Mr. Epstein’s victims. It has also been claimed that you pressured Vanity Fair not to publish sex- trafficking allegations against your ‘good friend’ Mr. Epstein, and there are conflicting reports about whether you ever visited Mr. Epstein’s island. You were also allegedly close to Ms. Ghislane Maxwell, an Epstein co-conspirator, and attended an intimate dinner with her in 2014, three years after public reports about her involvement in Mr. Epstein’s abuse of minors.”

The letter to Hillary Clinton noted her husband’s connections and added, “Maxwell’s nephew worked for your 2008 presidential campaign and was hired by the State Department shortly after you became Secretary of State.”

Barr, who was attorney general in the first Trump administration, appeared before the committee Monday behind closed doors, according to The Washington Post.

Comer said Barr told House members he knew nothing about a client list of Epstein’s and never saw evidence linking President Donald trump to Epstein’s illegal activities.

Comer said Barr told the panel that “if there had been anything pertaining to President Trump with respect to the Epstein list, that he felt like the Biden administration would have probably leaked it out.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.