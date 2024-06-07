A New York acting state State Supreme Court judge who was censured earlier this year after he shoved a police officer while shitless following a 2020 fight with his neighbors will be replaced on the bench.

Judge Mark Grisanti, a former state senator who went viral in 2020 after police body cameras caught him shoving a cop and name-dropping connections and family members, will no longer hold the gavel after his current term ends.

CBS News reported Grisanti, who was considered a “holdover,” was not notified of any action against him, but his name was not among 25 judicial nominees put forth by Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

In April, the state’s Commission on Judicial Conduct met to decide the judge’s fate.

An effort to have him removed was shot down, but the commission recommended Grisanti’s censure in a 6-4 vote.

Not only did the commission raise the issue of Grisanti’s run-in with Buffalo police, but also his decision to preside over cases with an attorney to whom he had a financial connection.

In an April news release, the commission shared a few notes about the 2020 incident involving Grisanti and officers.

“On June 22, 2020, Judge Grisanti instigated a verbal and physical altercation with a neighbor and his wife over a parking spot,” the commission said.

The release continued:

“Upon seeing the neighbors’ car parked near his own driveway, Judge Grisanti called 911. Before Buffalo police officers arrived, both Judge Grisanti and his wife confronted and yelled profanities at the neighbors, who responded in kind.

“During their confrontation, the parties came into rough physical contact with one another. Upon arriving at the scene, two police officers captured the ensuing events on body cameras.”

Video taken by officers in Buffalo showed one cop “grabbed Mrs. Grisanti and brought her to the ground attempting to handcuff her,” the commission stated.

From there, according to the account, Grisanti “shoved [the officer] and yelled, ‘you arrest my f****** wife … you’re going to be sorry,’ and ‘my son …and my daughter are … both police officers.’”

The news release from the commission concluded the judge was placed in a squad car, where he continued to “drop the names of high-ranking police officials,” including the mayor of the city.

Grisanti was never charged with a crime.

Before he was appointed to the bench in 2015, Grisanti owned a private law firm, which he sold to two attorneys.

The committee said that Grisanti sold the firm to attorneys Peter Pecoraro and Matthew Lazroe for a down payment of $15,000 and monthly payments of $730 thereafter.

The judge was involved in eight cases with Lazroe either during the time the payments were being made or during the 24 months after the balance was satisfied.

Grisanti will sit on the bench until his replacement is confirmed.

