Parler Share
News
Payton Gendron is led into the courtroom for a hearing at Erie County court, in Buffalo, New York, on May 19.
Payton Gendron is led into the courtroom for a hearing at Erie County Court, in Buffalo, New York, on May 19. (Matt Rourke / AP)

Buffalo Mass Shooter Pleads Guilty to 15 Charges, Including Terrorism

 By Trevor Schakohl  November 28, 2022 at 9:56am
Parler Share

The man who perpetrated the May 14 mass shooting at a Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, New York, pleaded guilty Monday to state-level charges against him, according to ABC News.

Payton Gendron entered guilty pleas for 15 charges, including domestic terrorism motivated by hate, murder and attempted murder, the outlet reported. He had pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges in July, according to Fox News.

Gendron killed 10 people and injured 3 others during the shooting in a predominantly black area. He posted a 180-page manifesto online beforehand, calling himself a “white supremacist” and “anti-Semite” whose beliefs developed on 4chan and Reddit after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Poor weather postponed Gendron’s hearing from its earlier Nov. 21 scheduling, the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reported. John Elmore, an attorney for two families of victims, had already indicated that Gendron would plead guilty.

Gendron faces life in prison without the possibility of parole for the state-level charges and a possible death sentence for federal hate crime charges, according to Fox News.

Trending:
People Notice Something Creepy as Biden Walks by Restaurant and Peers in Window

President Joe Biden visited the location where the shooting occurred days afterward, referring to it as “domestic terrorism,” ABC News reported.

Elmore did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Trevor Schakohl
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




Buffalo Mass Shooter Pleads Guilty to 15 Charges, Including Terrorism
Musk's Twitter Takeover Reaps Mass Rewards for Republicans While Dems Watch Numbers Plummet
Growing Body Of Evidence Shows What's Really Causing Rapid Onset of Gender Dysphoria in Teens
Watch: CNN Panelist Left Tripping Over Their Words as They Learn Colo. Shooter's Identity Doesn't Match Their Claims
Kids Unwittingly Play Role in Father's Overdose - Mom Charged with Using Them as Mules
See more...

Conversation