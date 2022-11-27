Parler Share
(Douglas Sacha / Getty Images)

Prison Crew Makes Grisly Discovery While Working Along I-5 in Oregon

 By Jack Davis  November 27, 2022 at 10:12am
A prison cleanup crew picking up roadside debris off of Interstate 5 in Oregon came upon a human skull last week.

An Oregon Department of Corrections crew found the skull in a discarded backpack at about 9 a.m. Monday, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.

The skull and backpack were on the northbound side of the road near Salem.

CBS reported that the backpack was initially reported as a “suspicious object.”

The location where the skull was found is about 75 miles southeast of Portland.

The skull is “likely that of a female in her late 30s to 40s,” Oregon State Police said Wednesday, according to KOIN-TV.

The skull has been taken to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

The skull “had no identifiable features,” the state police said.

Resident Liora Pro whose home is not far from the find, said she was both shocked and saddened.

Have you ever come across human remains before?

“I hope they find out who put that there,” Pro said, according to KPTV.

Vicki Davis another nearby resident, said she hopes officials can identify the skull.

“I definitely hope they find who did it,” Davis said. “It makes me a little bit worried about the community if there’s people just out there with bags and skulls.”


A report on UPI noted that the highway had been the site of a skull dump in June 2018, when a skull was found along I-5 in Roseburg.

In December 2019, the skull was identified as that of Scott Evenson, an Oregon man who had been missing since 2016.

Evenson’s disappearance was never reported to police, although he had been listed as missing on Facebook.

Evenson lived in Myrtle Creek, which is about 200 miles south of Portland, was about 44 years old at the time of his death.

According to NBC, in late 2020,  the body of Haley Mae Coblentz, 9, was found about 60 miles west of the latest skull find. Two people were charged in connection with her death, but the case later collapsed.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




