Burger King Employee Gets Small Gift for 27 Years of Tireless Work, Then Strangers Bless Him with $300,000

When Kevin Ford started working at an airport Burger King 27 years ago, he was a single dad to two girls and took the job to provide for them and make sure his family had health insurance.

He was a diligent employee, never missing a day of work in all of those long years. Eventually, he married and gained two more daughters, but continued to work at the same place because of the “amazing health insurance,” according to his daughter Seryna.

His children are grown, he’s a grandfather now, and he’s nearing retirement age at 54, but there’s no end to his work in sight.

The location he works at in Las Vegas recognized his 27 years with a small gift bag, which included candy, a Starbucks cup, pens, a lanyard and a movie ticket. He also had a slice of cake, which the managers brought to celebrate his work.

A video of him gratefully accepting the bag circulated on social media, and while he said he was perfectly happy with the token of appreciation, many people were less than impressed with what they considered an insufficient thank-you for nearly three decades of work.

His daughter, Seryna, was one of those people. To recognize her father’s rare work ethic, she started a GoFundMe to see if people would be interested in sending a little love his way. She set the goal at $200, and sent out the word.

“My dad continues to work there, because though he does look young, he is coming up on retirement age and leaving would cost him his retirement,” Seryna wrote on GoFundMe.

“In no way are we asking for money or is he expecting any money but if anyone feels like blessing him he would love to visit his grandchildren.”

She had to up the goal multiple times the same day she started the campaign, and as of July 5, the donated amount sits at a staggering $358,470 — far more than the family could have ever hoped or dreamed of. Even actor David Spade put $5,000 toward the cause.

“Y’all shattered the original goal so I increased it!” Seryna posted in an update on the page. “Thank you! Thank you! Thank you so much.”

Ford himself has been overwhelmed by how much support he’s received from total strangers.

“I’ve been crying for about two days now,” he told “Today.” “It’s just incredible.

“I just go to work and try to have fun and laugh and make other people’s day good. It’s like I’ve been in a dream for almost two days now. It’s just so beautiful and awesome. It really is.

“For all those years, you feel unappreciated, but you get up just like everybody else. You do your job, and for somebody to show this appreciation is just overwhelming.”

Ford’s plans for the generous windfall include paying off bills and visiting his grandchildren and his daughter Seryna, for whom he is very grateful.

“I can’t repay her, you know?” he said. “Because she is why I do everything — her and my other daughters and now my grandkids.

“I really can’t put into words how much I love my family.”

