Burger King Rolling Out Killer New $5 Value Meal, Rivaling McDonald's as They Compete for Customers

Having priced themselves beyond the reach of many consumers, fast-food chains are now hoping to dazzle consumers with value meals.

Days after McDonald’s — struggling to keep its customers — said it would have a limited $5 value meal promotion that would kick off in late June at select outlets, Burger King announced it would duel with its rival by speeding up its own value-purchase plans, according to Fox Business.

“Burger King is accelerating its value offers after three quarters of leading the industry in value traffic. We are bringing back our $5 Your Way Meal as agreed upon with our franchisees back in April,” the chain said in a statement, according to USA Today.

“78% of consumers now consider fast food to be a ‘luxury’ purchase due to how expensive the meals have become.” It’s a Bidenomics miracle.https://t.co/mHgkYy8TqK — Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) May 25, 2024

The $5 Your Way Meal allows customers to choose from among three sandwiches in addition to chicken nuggets, fries and a drink.

“Regardless of [McDonald’s] plans, we are moving full speed ahead with our own plans to launch our own $5 value meal before they do − and run it for several months,” an internal memo from President Tom Curtis said, according to a report Thursday in Bloomberg.

Burger King has since confirmed the memo is accurate, USA Today reported.

Neither Bloomberg nor USA Today provided a start date for the Burger King promotion, but Bloomberg reported the deal will be available before the planned June 25 start date for the McDonald’s $5 promotion and last for several months.

Do you like Burger King? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Wendy’s has its sights on the breakfast market with its $3 combo meal, which includes an egg sandwich and potatoes.

Luring consumers has become necessary after price hikes sent inflation-battered buyers seeking other options.

A non-scientific survey by Lending Tree found that 78 percent of the 2,000 people responding said they regard fast food as a “luxury.” The survey said 62 percent of those responding said they are cutting back on fast food purchases.

In a commentary piece, Thursday, Dan O’Donnell, a talk-show host and columnist at the conservative MacIver Institute in Madison, Wisconsin, wrote that prices on items such as Big Macs have risen more than 200 percent in less than five years.

“This is not, as the White House has repeatedly insisted, the result of price gouging, but rather the shockingly high cost of wages and food production for restaurants like McDonald’s and Taco Bell,” he wrote.

O’Donnell noted that low-income fast-food customers are hit particularly hard by the increases, which come on topof hikes in the costs of other food, energy and rent.

Fast food price increases since Joe Biden came into office. It isn’t your imagination, fast food is insanely more expensive than it used to be. This is Bidenomics. pic.twitter.com/m2ZFDOAgX4 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 21, 2024

“All told, the average American family is paying $1,069 more per month for the same goods and services it was just three years ago. That’s $246.69 every week or $35.24 every single day, and it represents the most insidious form of taxation in existence because of how regressive it is,” he wrote.

After noting that few Americans believe they can afford to retire, O’Donnell added, “Really, though, how could they even be thinking that far in advance when affording dinner for their kids has become such an ordeal?”

“When even fast food is slipping out of reach, it’s clear that America’s inflation problem is now a full-blown crisis,” he wrote.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.