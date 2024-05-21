Share
McDonald's Is Offering Free Nuggets as Inflation Makes Prices Skyrocket: Here's How to Get Them

 By Warner Todd Huston  May 21, 2024 at 12:57pm
McDonald’s, the world’s biggest fast-food chain, has been reeling under the inflation of the Joe Biden economy and has been criticized for raising its prices. But now it is offering free McNuggets as a way to entice customers to return — and here is how you can claim yours.

The chain is giving away a six-piece serving of its Chicken McNuggets, but only for one day and under one condition, Newsweek reported Tuesday.

Customers looking to pick up the free McNuggets and a dipping sauce must order them through the McDonald’s app on Wednesday.

The free food is also available only at participating locations in the U.S. Many McDonald’s restaurants are operated by franchise owners, and some might choose not to participate in the offering.

“We heard our fans loud and clear: great value is what you want, and this summer, that’s exactly what you’ll get at McDonald’s,” a company representative told Newsweek.

More promotional deals are coming over the next few months.

“This is just the first of the many deals McDonald’s has in store for fans this summer season — stay tuned for more special offers on top of McDonald’s everyday affordable prices,” the McDonald’s representative said.

“And as always, you can stay in the loop on exclusive local deals in your area with the app.”

The fast-food giant also announced a $5 meal deal for June, but it suffered a small backlash after customers learned the offering is limited.

Do you like McDonald’s?

McDonald’s also faced customer anger this month when it announced it was reintroducing a favorite McFlurry flavor — Confetti Cookie Dough — but only in Canada.

The chain has been under a microscope for raising prices across the board as well. In fact, a recent study found that its prices have outpaced the rate of inflation over the last decade.

As reported by FinanceBuzz, McDonald’s prices have soared by 100 percent while the overall inflation rate has been 31 percent since 2014, when Barack Obama was in his second term as president.

The controversy over price increases drove the company’s CEO to promise changes after being buffeted by the reports early this year.

“I think what you’re going to see as you head into 2024 is probably more attention to what I would describe as affordability,” Chief Executive Chris Kempczinski said in February during an earnings call.

He added that the fast-food chain is quickly losing customers who make less than $45,000 a year because they simply can’t justify the costs of eating at a McDonald’s.

Along with most other fast-food chains, McDonald’s has taken a particular hit in California, where the Democrat-led state Legislature passed a new law forcing most — but not all — fast-food chains to raise the minimum wage they pay workers to $20 an hour.

The law — which went into effect on April 1 — is just another cost factor driving prices up in California.

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news. Follow him on Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.
Conversation