Burned Body Found in Area Where Harris' Lead Staffer Had Promoted Arson in 2020: Ngo

 By Jack Davis  July 29, 2024 at 6:51am
As America grapples with the results of hate-filled rhetoric emanating from the now-defunct Biden campaign toward former President Donald Trump, a new report reveals a key figure in the Harris campaign has a years-old record of calling for violence.

In a report in the New York Post, conservative journalist Any Ngo recently plumbed the past of Ana Cheree Rice, the lead graphic designer in the presidential campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris, and found a trail of demands for arson and other crime.

For example, in May 2020, Rice went on Twitter telling Minneapolis rioters to “burn all that sh— down.”

At least one man took her at her words.

Montez Terri Lee would later be convicted of starting the fire in Max It Pawn Shop that led to the death of a 30-year-old man, according to CBS. The man’s body was found under the charred rubble of the arson attack.

A video entered into court during his 2022 hearing showed Lee using words similar to those of Rice, saying “We’re gonna burn this s*** down.”

As Ngo traced Rice’s account on Twitter, since renamed X, there was a pattern.

Is it likely that there are many other supporters of racial violence in Harris' campaign?

In June 2020, Rice posted: “[B]urn that sh— down, atlanta.”

And in August, repeating her favorite phrase, Rice posted “[B]urn all that sh— down, kenosha.”

Rice soon ventured into advocating other crimes, showing her support for looting in posts that began in September 2020 by giving her stamp of approval for efforts to steal clothing.

Her public support for crime continued through September 2023 when she wrote, “[I] never have — and will never have — a problem with looting.”

But the old standby resurfaced after Jordan Neely died on a New York City subway after an altercation.

[W]e should probably just burn all this sh— down,” she posted in May 2023.

But that record meant little to Harris campaign officials as they praise Rice for helping get the campaign a new logo now that President Joe Biden has been left by the political wayside.

