California Is a Liberal Hellhole: Girl, 7, Tied Up by Masked Men with 9mm Pistol Despite Gun Control Laws

According to KTLA in Los Angeles, four armed robbers invaded an Orange County home on Monday evening and tied up four victims, including a 7-year-old girl. The robbers then held the family at gunpoint and demanded valuables.

Notwithstanding California’s stringent gun laws, at least one of the masked robbers carried a loaded 9mm handgun.

The four armed robbers forced their way into the home and then used a stun gun on an adult male. They proceeded to tie up the adult male, an elderly woman, a 14-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl.

Meanwhile, an adult female hid in a closet. Around 10:40 p.m., she called 911 and whispered that she needed help.

According to the Orange County Register, police arrived within three minutes.

The police managed to apprehend one of the armed robbers at the scene. Danny Sommay, 29, threw his handgun over a brick wall before police arrested him.

Sommay faces charges of burglary, kidnapping, robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of a loaded and stolen firearm and armed criminal action.

A brief report from KCAL News in Los Angeles showed a still image of the robbers on the family’s home camera. At least one of the robbers appeared to be brandishing his weapon while three people were on the floor.

The most appropriate reaction to such stories is to pray for the victims, especially the traumatized children.

Having entrusted their well-being to God, one next turns to the fundamental human problem this crime illustrates.

As one would expect from that progressive cesspool, California lawmakers have enacted some of America’s toughest gun laws.

Nonetheless, as conservatives and libertarians always predict, the criminals in this home invasion managed to acquire handguns.

We cannot know what would have happened had this particular crime unfolded in a state much friendlier to firearms owners.

In Texas, for instance, the four armed robbers might still have overpowered the family. Or the situation might have escalated and resulted in fatalities. We cannot know. And yet liberal arguments for gun control always depend on multiplying conjectures in this way.

On the other hand, if we imagine this crime unfolding in Texas, we can conclude two things with absolute certainty.

First, in the Lone Star State, potential armed robbers would know that their chances of meeting resistance from a well-armed family were much higher than in disarmed and docile California. Perhaps this would give the criminals pause.

Second, we know that California’s gun laws made it more difficult for the victims to defend themselves.

Meanwhile, criminals and government agents — but I repeat myself — monopolize firearms in liberal California.

It would be difficult to imagine a stronger argument against gun control.

