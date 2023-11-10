Can Biden Even Dress Himself? Video Shows Supporter Helping Him Put Shirt On

Well, it’s finally gotten to that point — we’ve got to wonder whether the putative leader of the free world can even dress himself.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden visited a Stellantis plant in Belvidere, Illinois, to emphasize his solidarity with the members of the United Auto Workers, who recently settled their differences with management and are back on the assembly line.

The speech was typical Biden. It began with his favorite topic: Namely, himself and his anecdotes.

“Something you don’t know: My state of Delaware — a little state — because we’ve got a small population, had the highest percentage of UAW workers in the United States of America. We had the largest GM plant. We had the largest Chrysler plant outside of Detroit. And we had a lot of shipping as well,” Biden said.

“But here’s the deal, I got raised on automobiles. My dad ran an auto — he didn’t own it; he ran an automobile agency for a long time.”

See if you can find a bookie to give you odds on that story being true and bet against it. He went on to say that folks in the UAW were “tough, tough, tough as they come” and were the “first outfit to ever endorse me as a 29-year-old kid when I was running for the United State Senate and been with me my whole career.”

He went on to reiterate his support for unions (so long as they vote for him), how they’ll all benefit from his infrastructure spending spree (even though they won’t) and how electric vehicles are the future of union jobs (even though forced adoption of EVs will kill jobs, not create them).

But the most important takeaway from the speech: Biden’s at the point where he can’t dress himself.

As Biden came out on stage, a union representative presented him with a shirt meant to express solidarity with the workers in Belivedere (and everywhere, one presumes). Of course he had to wear it on the spot; not to do so would be a political faux pas of epic proportions. However, the faux pas may have been union management exposing just how fragile their horse in the 2024 presidential race really is:

He has to be helped when putting on a T-shirt, which is so seldom a good look — as the Republican National Committee’s RNC Research social media account noted:

Biden requires some assistance as he struggles to put on a t-shirt he was given before his speech pic.twitter.com/rOs8PwwIcg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 9, 2023

Other users were equally embarrassed and worried at the 80-year-old’s inability to dress himself:

Wow can’t even dress himself — Cris (@crisc94) November 9, 2023

Dressing grandpa up on stage, while on camera [sigh] — S. Easland (@sdeasland1) November 9, 2023

He doesn’t dress himself., — Samantha Tango🕊 (@LStargazer54) November 9, 2023

Jill wasn’t there to dress him? Big mistake WH staffers. But you’re all busy with your protests on company time so we understand. — RA224 (@224RMA) November 9, 2023

But then, what do we expect from the president at this point?

Particularly on infrastructure, the president continues to embarrass himself, his party and his nation. Earlier in the week, he told the Angelo Negri story again while promoting Amtrak. In case you’re unfamiliar with that tall tale, well, here you go:

Biden again tells the widely debunked story of an Amtrak conductor congratulating him for traveling more than a million miles as VP. The conductor retired from Amtrak in 1993. This never happened. pic.twitter.com/seIZwOnil4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 6, 2023

Biden — for the second time in less than an hour — repeats the widely debunked story about an Amtrak conductor congratulating him for traveling more than a million miles on Amtrak as vice president. Except the conductor retired in 1993, making the story impossible. pic.twitter.com/fUYb5PvJCC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 6, 2023

Just in case you’re not clear on why this is absolute piffle, from a CNN (!) fact-check in 2021: “Biden’s account simply does not add up,” the fact-check noted. “Biden did not reach the million-miles-flown mark as vice president until September 2015, according to his own past comments. But Negri retired from Amtrak in 1993 and died in May 2014, according to an obituary published online and in the Asbury Park Press, a New Jersey newspaper.”

And just to be clear: This is the 12th time Biden has told the story as president, at least. He’s gotten to the point where he forgets which of his lies have been debunked.

Are we at all surprised, then, when the man needs help doing things that, in any ordinary situation, would have a man living in an assisted living facility? When that’s what 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. has become, it’s time for a change of resident.

