Hilarious 'Shrek 2' Scene Inspired By O.J. Simpson Car Chase Resurfaces

 By C. Douglas Golden  April 18, 2024 at 9:27am
If you want to feel old, consider this: “Shrek 2” came out in theaters 20 years ago.

However, one of the film’s gag scenes became pretty relevant last week — if just because the Shrek series was one of the first animated films to include jokes for adults that went above the heads of the kiddies they were bringing along to the theater.

And one of those jokes had to do with a certain fugitive and his “white bronco.”

I’m talking about Shrek and Donkey, of course. Who else?

Alas, some people might have, say, construed the scene to have something to do with the slow-speed chase that followed O.J. Simpson’s short-lived fugitive status after the authorities sought to charge him in the double-murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman, a waiter who prosecutors said during the trial was returning her glasses and was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

For those who have forgotten, part of the plot involves Shrek, Donkey and Princess Fiona drinking potions that turn the ogres into humans and Donkey into a white stallion. However, the Fairy Godmother — wanting the power of the throne for herself — has put her son Prince Charming in Shrek’s place to marry the princess.

Meanwhile, Shrek and Donkey are on the run from the authorities — and, in a parody of the show “Cops” called “Knights,” human Shrek is seen being chased on (you guessed it) a white bronco.

“We’ve got a white bronco heading east into the forest,” a voiceover can be heard saying. “Requesting backup.”

The pair are eventually captured and Donkey (voiced by the inimitable Eddie Murphy) complains of “police brutality!” Meanwhile, human Shrek, voiced by Mike Myers, insists upon his identity even as he’s shoved inside the back of the paddy wagon:

Have you seen any of the “Shrek” movies?

Of course, the June 17, 1994 slow-speed chase inside Simpson’s white Ford Bronco didn’t end quite like that.

The car, driven by former Simpson teammate and friend Al Cowlings, ambled along Los Angeles’ freeways at slow speed until it ended at Simpson’s Brentwood home, where he was taken into custody after he was allowed to speak to his mother and family.

As the U.K. Independent noted, the scene went viral again after Simpson’s death last week at the age of 76 from prostate cancer, a death with left few with a feeling of distinct grief.

Take this one poster on X, who also remembered the movie scene from 20 years ago: “OJ Simpson only good contribution to the world was giving us this funny reference in Shrek 2,” they wrote.

Others concurred:

Of course, not as many people seemed to remember that Simpson was the first running back to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season in the NFL — and the only one to do it in only 14 games. Or the fact that he was a Heisman Trophy winner or an NFL Hall of Famer. Or the fact that he was an actor in his own right — for a while, anyway.

It’s a mystery why that is. Just like it’s still a mystery who the “real killer” was. Alas, O.J. never managed to find him, despite promising to spend the remainder of his natural life hunting them down.

Honestly, Shrek and Donkey might have done a better job.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




