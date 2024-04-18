Hilarious 'Shrek 2' Scene Inspired By O.J. Simpson Car Chase Resurfaces

If you want to feel old, consider this: “Shrek 2” came out in theaters 20 years ago.

However, one of the film’s gag scenes became pretty relevant last week — if just because the Shrek series was one of the first animated films to include jokes for adults that went above the heads of the kiddies they were bringing along to the theater.

And one of those jokes had to do with a certain fugitive and his “white bronco.”

I’m talking about Shrek and Donkey, of course. Who else?

Alas, some people might have, say, construed the scene to have something to do with the slow-speed chase that followed O.J. Simpson’s short-lived fugitive status after the authorities sought to charge him in the double-murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman, a waiter who prosecutors said during the trial was returning her glasses and was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

For those who have forgotten, part of the plot involves Shrek, Donkey and Princess Fiona drinking potions that turn the ogres into humans and Donkey into a white stallion. However, the Fairy Godmother — wanting the power of the throne for herself — has put her son Prince Charming in Shrek’s place to marry the princess.

Meanwhile, Shrek and Donkey are on the run from the authorities — and, in a parody of the show “Cops” called “Knights,” human Shrek is seen being chased on (you guessed it) a white bronco.

“We’ve got a white bronco heading east into the forest,” a voiceover can be heard saying. “Requesting backup.”

The pair are eventually captured and Donkey (voiced by the inimitable Eddie Murphy) complains of “police brutality!” Meanwhile, human Shrek, voiced by Mike Myers, insists upon his identity even as he’s shoved inside the back of the paddy wagon:

Have you seen any of the “Shrek” movies? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Say what you want about OJ Simpson but he inspired one of the funniest movie scenes in history pic.twitter.com/SnBHReEENc — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) April 11, 2024

Of course, the June 17, 1994 slow-speed chase inside Simpson’s white Ford Bronco didn’t end quite like that.

The car, driven by former Simpson teammate and friend Al Cowlings, ambled along Los Angeles’ freeways at slow speed until it ended at Simpson’s Brentwood home, where he was taken into custody after he was allowed to speak to his mother and family.

Context – The OJ Simpson white ford bronco chase pic.twitter.com/OzuYkUxl75 — Olamide♐️ (@cruise_update6) April 11, 2024

As the U.K. Independent noted, the scene went viral again after Simpson’s death last week at the age of 76 from prostate cancer, a death with left few with a feeling of distinct grief.

Take this one poster on X, who also remembered the movie scene from 20 years ago: “OJ Simpson only good contribution to the world was giving us this funny reference in Shrek 2,” they wrote.

Oj Simpson only good contribution to the world was giving us this funny reference in Shrek 2😭 pic.twitter.com/uOkxFwZLL1 — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) April 11, 2024

Others concurred:

That moment in Shrek 2 when they parodied the OJ Simpson chase 😂 pic.twitter.com/MvvRmAsgR4 — Monty 🍉💖💜💙 (@MontyDomme32) April 11, 2024

today lets all remember the oj simpson reference in shrek 2 pic.twitter.com/lhyb0qvAjk — bri 🥀 (@sxcksyko) April 11, 2024

Of course, not as many people seemed to remember that Simpson was the first running back to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season in the NFL — and the only one to do it in only 14 games. Or the fact that he was a Heisman Trophy winner or an NFL Hall of Famer. Or the fact that he was an actor in his own right — for a while, anyway.

It’s a mystery why that is. Just like it’s still a mystery who the “real killer” was. Alas, O.J. never managed to find him, despite promising to spend the remainder of his natural life hunting them down.

Honestly, Shrek and Donkey might have done a better job.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.