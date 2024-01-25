Share
Canadian City Hall Hit by Terror Attack - Suspect Cited 'Genocide' in Gaza in Manifesto

 By Warner Todd Huston  January 25, 2024 at 2:31pm
A city hall facility in Canada was struck with a terror attack Tuesday perpetrated by a man who was reportedly upset over the conflict going on between Israel and the forces of Hamas in Gaza.

The accused terrorist, Bezhani Sarvar, fired shots and exploded a Molotov cocktail-style device inside the Edmonton City Hall building, according to Global News.

Sarvar has been charged with a series of offenses including reckless arson in an occupied property, possessing incendiary materials, use of a firearm while committing an offense, careless use of a firearm, throwing an explosive substance, and discharging a firearm into a building.

One initial charge has already been dropped.

Police noted on Wednesday that a charge of knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm was removed from his list of charges.

Sarvar, 28, worked as a security guard, officials said, for a security company called the Canadian Corps of Commissionaires.

The CCC is reportedly one of Canada’s largest employers of military veterans.

The company released a statement on Wednesday and noted that the accused terrorist was not a security guard at city hall.

Do you support Israel?

“We are aware of the identity of the individual who was arrested by police and can confirm that he was an employee of the Corps of Commissionaire,” the company said.

Video of the assault at city hall shows Sarvar shooting a gun in the hallways and firing at walls and windows.

The media has not revealed a reason for Sarvar’s decision to target city hall. But the suspect’s social media shows a lot of comments on the war in Gaza.

In one social media video, Sarvar is heard attacking Western leaders for being “responsible for genocide in Gaza.”

In that same video, Sarvar is heard saying, “Salaam alaikum brothers and sisters, inshallah I will succeed with my mission. If I don’t succeed I know someone else will succeed for me.”

Sarvar has been living in Canada in Edmonton with his wife and children. Neighbors have told the media that they never had any trouble with him.

Authorities claimed that Sarver was a lone wolf and that he wasn’t part of a wider terror network.

“I would like to reassure the public that we believe there is no further threat to public safety at this time. The investigation is in its early stages, and we will continue to update Edmontonians as it progresses,” Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee said on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi also warned people not to jump to conclusions and said, “While a lot of unanswered questions still remain, EPS has stated that this individual acted alone.”

Sarvar was arrested on the site after being disarmed by a city hall employee. He will next appear in court on Thursday.

Submit a Correction →



Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Conversation