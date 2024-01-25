Canadian City Hall Hit by Terror Attack - Suspect Cited 'Genocide' in Gaza in Manifesto

A city hall facility in Canada was struck with a terror attack Tuesday perpetrated by a man who was reportedly upset over the conflict going on between Israel and the forces of Hamas in Gaza.

The accused terrorist, Bezhani Sarvar, fired shots and exploded a Molotov cocktail-style device inside the Edmonton City Hall building, according to Global News.

Sarvar has been charged with a series of offenses including reckless arson in an occupied property, possessing incendiary materials, use of a firearm while committing an offense, careless use of a firearm, throwing an explosive substance, and discharging a firearm into a building.

One initial charge has already been dropped.

Police noted on Wednesday that a charge of knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm was removed from his list of charges.

Sarvar, 28, worked as a security guard, officials said, for a security company called the Canadian Corps of Commissionaires.

The CCC is reportedly one of Canada’s largest employers of military veterans.

The company released a statement on Wednesday and noted that the accused terrorist was not a security guard at city hall.

Do you support Israel? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“We are aware of the identity of the individual who was arrested by police and can confirm that he was an employee of the Corps of Commissionaire,” the company said.

Video of the assault at city hall shows Sarvar shooting a gun in the hallways and firing at walls and windows.

JUST IN: Man charged for shooting up & throwing a Molotov cocktail in Edmonton City Hall in Alberta, Canada yesterday. 28-year old Bezhani Sarvar was charged with arson, careless use of a firearm & throwing explosives with the intent to cause harm. At the moment, it is unknown… pic.twitter.com/hpWIWubrNF — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 24, 2024

The media has not revealed a reason for Sarvar’s decision to target city hall. But the suspect’s social media shows a lot of comments on the war in Gaza.

In one social media video, Sarvar is heard attacking Western leaders for being “responsible for genocide in Gaza.”

🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨 Bezhani Sarvar has been charged in yesterday’s terror attack at Edmonton City Hall. Among the reasons he gave in a video recorded just before he entered the building was to ‘rise against’ leaders ‘responsible for genocide in Gaza’. The global intifada is here. pic.twitter.com/wRPdSObaRq — Joe Roberts (@Joe_Roberts01) January 24, 2024

In that same video, Sarvar is heard saying, “Salaam alaikum brothers and sisters, inshallah I will succeed with my mission. If I don’t succeed I know someone else will succeed for me.”

Probably the most disturbing part from Edmonton City Hall shooter, Bezhani Sarvar: “Salaam alaikum brothers and sisters, inshallah I will succeed with my mission. If I don’t succeed I know someone else will succeed for me.” Is he talking about global intifada? Sure sounds like… pic.twitter.com/G5zPFod0vX — Kirk Lubimov (@KirkLubimov) January 25, 2024

Sarvar has been living in Canada in Edmonton with his wife and children. Neighbors have told the media that they never had any trouble with him.

Authorities claimed that Sarver was a lone wolf and that he wasn’t part of a wider terror network.

“I would like to reassure the public that we believe there is no further threat to public safety at this time. The investigation is in its early stages, and we will continue to update Edmontonians as it progresses,” Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee said on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi also warned people not to jump to conclusions and said, “While a lot of unanswered questions still remain, EPS has stated that this individual acted alone.”

Yesterday’s incident at City Hall was deeply shocking for those involved, and for the city as a whole. I am profoundly grateful that nobody was physically hurt, and our gratitude remains with security and first responders, as well as City staff who reacted quickly and calmly to… — Amarjeet Sohi (@AmarjeetSohiYEG) January 25, 2024

Sarvar was arrested on the site after being disarmed by a city hall employee. He will next appear in court on Thursday.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.