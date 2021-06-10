Not content with designating one month of the year for non-straight and gender-confused people to be proud of themselves, Canada is giving the LGBT community a quarter of the year for “pride.”

Pride season in Canada kicked off this month and will continue until September, according to one Canadian government account on Twitter that handles “sexual orientation and gender identity and expression issues.”

The LGBTQ2 Secretariat account announced that people within the rainbow community deserve one-fourth of the calendar year to be them.

“1 month isn’t enough to celebrate Pride in Canada!” the account shared on June 2. “#PrideSeason takes place from June to September with local events across the country celebrating the resilience and spirit of #LGBTQ2 people in Canada. Follow us as we highlight Pride celebrations all summer long!”

🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ #PrideSeason takes place from June to September with local events across the country celebrating the resilience and spirit of #LGBTQ2 people in Canada. Follow us as we highlight Pride celebrations all summer long! pic.twitter.com/HY0uzXfO1Q — Free to be me (@freetobeme_ca) June 2, 2021

Happy Canadian government officials and their accounts have been celebrating “pride season” online all week, as they are all apparently in agreement that 30 days to push the LGBT agenda on everyone is not enough.

Happy #PrideMonth! 🌈 Here at #ParksCanada, we’re happy to be celebrating & honouring #LGBTQ2+ communities everyday! National historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas in #Canada are that much more special when they are inclusive to all! ❤ #Pride pic.twitter.com/YDSyFvpTpF — Parks Canada (@ParksCanada) June 7, 2021

We are looking forward to hearing from LGBT+ business leaders on how they are adapting to a new post-pandemic world at New World: @theCGLCC Digital LGBT+ Global Business Summit from June 7 to 10, 2021🌈 Register to attend at: https://t.co/i0mb6YRaFI #CGLCCNewWorld — Canadian Chamber of Commerce (@CdnChamberofCom) June 2, 2021

#PrideSeason is starting! Let’s celebrate the achievements and contributions of #LGBTQ2 individuals and keep moving to make sure our country is a place where everyone can be accepted for being themselves, and be free to love who they love. #Pride2021 🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/Lhpy9GluwS — Jean-Yves Duclos (@jyduclos) June 2, 2021

#PrideSeason in Canada takes place from June to September every year. The OAG wishes you a beautiful season of love, fun and learning more about the LGBTQ2+ movement in Canada! Join Cdn Heritage June 15 for a virtual flag raising. See you there! pic.twitter.com/aQ1kmft0M8 — Office of the Auditor General of Canada (@OAG_BVG) June 1, 2021

With any luck, Canadians not consumed by whom their neighbors sleep with, date or marry can get back to being completely ignored by the country’s leftist government.

How does that government feel about its non-gay, lesbian, bisexual or “queer” people? For starters, on June 6, the government’s official Twitter account made no mention of the brave Canadian soldiers who fought on D-Day, taking Juno Beach in Normandy, France, on that date in 1944.

The account did manage to share this post just days earlier:

Happy #PrideMonth! Focusing on education, community, and celebration, Pride Month is a time to celebrate and support #LGBTQ2 communities in Canada and around the world. Canada strongly believes that everyone should have the freedom to be themselves. ❤️🌈 pic.twitter.com/imFAbLFhEG — Canada (@Canada) June 2, 2021

At least the Canadian Armed Forces didn’t forget about the heroes:

June 6,1944: Canadian sailors, soldiers & airmen played a critical role on D-Day & in securing the 10km stretch of French coastline (Juno Beach). The heroism, courage, and sacrifice of those who lost their lives will never be forgotten. Thank you 🇨🇦. #CanadaRemembers #DDay77 pic.twitter.com/UQyxshJ3sa — Canadian Armed Forces (@CanadianForces) June 6, 2021

In the U.S., veterans get one day, fallen veterans get one day, and non-straight and gender-confused people get the month of June. Some of those people are very boisterous, even amid pandemics that require churches to close:

Rally for Black trans lives draws packed crowd to Brooklyn Museum plaza. https://t.co/ph5oTf0MdI — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 14, 2020

At least by July, things get back to normal around here. That’s when adults, some of them wearing leather and carrying around sex toys, cease marching in urban areas — at least in organized groups.

Meanwhile, other adults can continue on not caring about the bedroom activities of those around them.

In Canada, the madness will now continue until September, which is just around the time most people in the country start preparing for the harsh winter.

