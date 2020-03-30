SECTIONS
Canadian PM Trudeau's Wife Recovers from COVID-19

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau arrive to celebrate his victory with his supporters at the Palais des Congres in Montreal, Canada, on Oct. 21, 2019.Sebastien St-Jean / AFP via Getty ImagesCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau arrive to celebrate his victory with his supporters at the Palais des Congres in Montreal, Canada, on Oct. 21, 2019. (Sebastien St-Jean / AFP via Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published March 30, 2020 at 11:32am
The wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday she has recovered from COVID-19.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank all those who have sent me their best wishes. Sending all my love and courage to the people who are suffering right now,” Sophie Trudeau wrote in a Facebook post translated from French.

“I am feeling so much better and have received the all clear from my physician and Ottawa Public Health.”

Trudeau had announced on March 12 that she had tested positive for the virus after returning from London, according to The Associated Press.

“We’re going through hard times. I know it’s not easy being alone. We are beings that need each other to grow up including me! But all that physical distance needed to protect ourselves right now should encourage us to create more emotional close,” she wrote.

“We need to help each other and use social media to keep a good communication between us and deepen our relationships. I strongly believe that science AND compassion will help us through this crisis. To achieve this, we need to listen and follow the health protocols and stay home for the moment.”

Trudeau said that the human spirit will get Canada and the world through this crisis.

“I am deeply touched by the self-help gestures shown to help fight and limit the spread of the-19. People will seek supplies for their neighbours, some companies are increasing their efforts to produce the supplies we need and many artists offer free online shows to cheer us up. This is what the world needs right now!” she wrote.

“To all my wonderful, brave friends and fellow Canadians, I want to tell you that we’re going to make it through this difficult time and we’re going to do it together!” she wrote.

Since his wife tested positive for the coronavirus, the prime minister and his family were in self-quarantine. Neither he nor the couple’s three children showed signs of the disease.

On Saturday, Trudeau said his wife was “feeling great,” the Canadian Global News reported.

“We’re all doing well,” he said, adding that he would still work from home.

Trudeau also announced that as of Monday, anyone showing signs of illness would be barred from Canada’s domestic airlines and federally regulated trains.

As of Monday, Canada had 6,671 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to Johns Hopkins, and has recorded 65 coronavirus-related deaths.

The province of Quebec has seen the most cases, with 2,840 confirmed. Ontario is second with 1,706 cases.

