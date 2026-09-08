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Head Coach Lane Kiffin of the LSU Tigers speaks at SEC Football Kickoff Media Day July 23 in Tampa, Florida.
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Head Coach Lane Kiffin of the LSU Tigers speaks at SEC Football Kickoff Media Day July 23 in Tampa, Florida. (Parker S. Freedman / Getty Images)

Breaking: SEC Asks Court for Authority to Kick LSU Out of Conference

 By Johnathan Jones  September 8, 2026 at 10:42am
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The Southeastern Conference is seeking the legal authority to expel Louisiana State University as the fight over former professional players continues to play out.

According to a Tuesday morning report from CBS Sports’ Brandon Marcello, the SEC added the expulsion language to an amended federal court filing.

The conference says it needs legal protection to enforce rules that bar professional athletes from returning to college sports.

The SEC’s filing argues that keeping LSU in the conference could violate the league’s rights and values as the school looks to activate two former college players who signed NFL contracts but didn’t make the cut in the league, according to CBS Sports.

LSU coach Lane Kiffin did not add the two players to the active roster during last weekend’s game against Clemson.

The SEC has banned professional athletes from playing on member teams, but Kiffin and LSU continue to explore avenues to bypass the league’s decision.

“Forced association with a member whose conduct is antithetical to the SEC’s mission and core values violates the Conference’s fundamental First Amendment rights,” the filing said.

The conference also accused LSU of repeatedly rejecting its core values publicly.

Related:
SEC Sues LSU and Lane Kiffin for 'Violating the Conference's First Amendment Rights'

CBS Sports’ John Talty reported that multiple sources believed the SEC had enough votes to remove LSU — a founding member of the conference — if the school refused to let the issue go.

The SEC also issued a statement Tuesday defending its position:

“The SEC and its member universities have the right to established, through agreed-upon governances procedures, the rules under which they voluntarily compete and to expect those rules to be followed.”

At the center of the dispute are LSU players Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris, who signed professional contracts in the offseason.

A Louisiana judge previously granted a preliminary injunction clearing the way for Wright and Harris to play.

Yahoo Sports reporter Ross Dellenger reported Tuesday that the SEC has scheduled a Thursday meeting to decide whether to remove LSU.

Dellenger wrote that the amended complaint “spells out the process of expelling a member school.”

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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