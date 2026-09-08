The Southeastern Conference is seeking the legal authority to expel Louisiana State University as the fight over former professional players continues to play out.

According to a Tuesday morning report from CBS Sports’ Brandon Marcello, the SEC added the expulsion language to an amended federal court filing.

SEC statement on its amended complaint in its federal lawsuit against LSU, in which it reveals the conference CEOs will meet Thursday to decide whether to expel LSU from the conference. pic.twitter.com/MsH9isKGxq — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) September 8, 2026

The conference says it needs legal protection to enforce rules that bar professional athletes from returning to college sports.

The SEC’s filing argues that keeping LSU in the conference could violate the league’s rights and values as the school looks to activate two former college players who signed NFL contracts but didn’t make the cut in the league, according to CBS Sports.

.@bmarcello with the latest surrounding the amendment the SEC filed today against LSU & Lane Kiffin. pic.twitter.com/0q7QGD4tmM — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 8, 2026

LSU coach Lane Kiffin did not add the two players to the active roster during last weekend’s game against Clemson.

The SEC has banned professional athletes from playing on member teams, but Kiffin and LSU continue to explore avenues to bypass the league’s decision.

“Forced association with a member whose conduct is antithetical to the SEC’s mission and core values violates the Conference’s fundamental First Amendment rights,” the filing said.

The conference also accused LSU of repeatedly rejecting its core values publicly.

CBS Sports’ John Talty reported that multiple sources believed the SEC had enough votes to remove LSU — a founding member of the conference — if the school refused to let the issue go.

The SEC also issued a statement Tuesday defending its position:

“The SEC and its member universities have the right to established, through agreed-upon governances procedures, the rules under which they voluntarily compete and to expect those rules to be followed.”

At the center of the dispute are LSU players Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris, who signed professional contracts in the offseason.

A Louisiana judge previously granted a preliminary injunction clearing the way for Wright and Harris to play.

Yahoo Sports reporter Ross Dellenger reported Tuesday that the SEC has scheduled a Thursday meeting to decide whether to remove LSU.

The SEC’s amended complaint in its federal lawsuit vs. LSU spells out the process of expelling a member school. It should leave no doubt on the seriousness of the league’s expulsion conversation, which @YahooSports detailed in a story a week ago here https://t.co/9dhRairW1I pic.twitter.com/kbxytr2E6V — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 8, 2026

The SEC has scheduled a meeting Thursday to “decide whether to terminate Louisiana State University (“LSU”) as an SEC member institution pursuant to Section 3.1.5 of the SEC Constitution and Bylaw.” https://t.co/50wSMQ25Pg pic.twitter.com/mpp5aGES3H — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 8, 2026

Dellenger wrote that the amended complaint “spells out the process of expelling a member school.”

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