An iconic American chewing gum is being discontinued, ending more than five decades of its presence in the country’s candy isles and at registers for retailers.

Fruit Stripe Gum will no longer be manufactured, the Ferrara Candy Co. announced on Thursday.

Remaining supplies of the five-flavored striped chewing gum will remain on store shelves, as the company decided to “sunset” the brand rather than pull all remaining inventory, a Ferrara representative told NBC News.

An icon of the gum world has experienced its final chew. Ferrara Candy Company confirmed to https://t.co/LaKO1WBr7r that it’s discontinuing Fruit Stripe Gum, which has been tickling taste buds since 1969. pic.twitter.com/RcoxOwgXyH — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 11, 2024

In an emailed statement to the outlet, the representative for Ferrara said the decision to discontinue the product was made with much deliberation.

“We have made the difficult decision to sunset Fruit Stripe Gum, but consumers may still be able to find the product at select retailers nationwide,” the statement said.

“The decision to sunset this product was not taken lightly, and we considered many factors before coming to this decision, including consumer preferences, and purchasing patterns — and overall brand trends for Fruit Stripe Gum,” it said.

The gum was invented in the 1960s by James Parker and sold by Beech-Nut.

2]…For the record, Fruit Stripe launched way back in 1961. That’s sixty-three years of a brand – a hell of an achievement. My first image above shows exactly how those very first pack wrappers of Fruit Stripe looked in ‘61. It was a part of the Beech-Nut company’s chewing gum… pic.twitter.com/GF7RegY1S6 — Jason Liebig (@Collectingcandy) January 11, 2024

Ownership of the brand would change hands several times, but the product remained the same — a fruit gum whose flavor didn’t last long but, for many, evoked memories of a simpler time.

Each strip was striped with color and packaged in a way that was not difficult to spot. Temporary tattoos were included with a pack of gum.

Fruit Stripe mascot Yipes the Zebra invited candy lovers to enjoy the flavor wheel.

Users on the social media platform X lamented the demise of a brand they knew and loved.

Why do I feel emotional about this? Childhood memories. . . 🥹 https://t.co/aXs48U8hNk — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) January 11, 2024

The ‘20s have brought nothing but pain and sorrow. Another fallen brother. RIP Fruit Stripe pic.twitter.com/FCBWQsudLi — Leftover Pizza Club 🍕 (@lftovrpizzaclub) January 11, 2024

So long Yipes! 🦓A little slice of our childhood has just died with the news that Ferrara Candy Company has discontinued Fruit Stripe gum. That fruity aroma and the burst of those juicy fruit flavors…that lasted :10 🤣 #fruitstripegum #fruitstripe #gum #candy #childhood #YIPES pic.twitter.com/Mrhe8EeOMx — Cris Winter (@criswinter412) January 11, 2024

Dearly beloved, we gather here today to announce that Fruit Stripe Gum has been discontinued. NOTE: You can still buy back stock online and at select retailers. Get them while you can; they’ll be part of history. (Ferrara Candy) pic.twitter.com/5bkfWi2oHo — Markie Devo (@markie_devo) January 10, 2024

Sad news, but not surprising. Fruit Stripe gum is being discontinued. Seems no one’s buying it anymore, probably because the flavor (awesome as it may be) lasts about as long as it takes to read this post. @KRLD pic.twitter.com/34BAKsP0KR — Mike Rogers (@KRLDMikeRogers) January 11, 2024

Fruit Stripe Gum was flavored in Wet n’ Wild Melon, Cherry, Lemon, Orange and Peach Smash and was manufactured in Chicago.

