They Can't Even See the Irony: Socialist Orgs Behind 'No Kings' Protest Love Dictatorships

“No Kings” protests scheduled for Saturday against President Donald Trump have drawn the support of groups that defend or praise communist dictatorships.

The official No Kings organization’s partners include Communist Party USA, the Democratic Socialists of America, and the DSA’s New York City and Boulder, Colorado, chapters, according to websites advertising upcoming national and New York City protests. No Kings started its movement in 2025 and centers around portraying Trump as authoritarian, despite CPUSA repeatedly praising late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro and the DSA’s International Committee showing “solidarity” with North Korea’s totalitarian government.

The DSA, CPUSA, and No Kings did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

“We wish to extend to you and the Cuban people our very best wishes for a speedy recovery from your recent surgery,” CPUSA wrote in a 2006 open letter to “Comrade Fidel Castro” a decade before the communist leader’s death. “We hope you will be able to quickly resume your invaluable work in the struggle for world peace, justice and equality.”

CPUSA again wrote glowingly about its “dear comrade” in 2016 after his death, and in 2018, it posted comments celebrating the 60th anniversary of Castro’s revolution that turned Cuba communist. The Cuban regime has brutally repressed its political enemies, massacred more than 4,400 people, and tortured or arbitrarily detained others over the course of Castro’s reign and beyond, according to the Cuba Archive and the State Department.

Additionally, DSA’s International Committee has a “DSA Korea Solidarity” page on its website that links to several pro-North Korea “resources” and calls for an end to U.S. sanctions on the regime. The resources include materials challenging the idea that North Korea is home to “dictators” and “brainwashed” civilians. The DSA’s page does not mention North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, whose regime is responsible for extrajudicial killings, slavery, torture, and other documented abuses.

The DSA also supported a July summit with multiple leftist groups in New York City that centered around defending North Korea against Western “imperialist” critics.

Dozens of the DSA and CPUSA-backed No Kings protests are scheduled to happen in nearly every U.S. state Saturday, designed to stand up to Trump for “sending militarized agents into our communities, silencing voters, and handing billionaires giveaways while families struggle,” according to the No Kings website.

“Wake up and smell the dictatorship!” the official No Kings X account proclaimed Sunday.

