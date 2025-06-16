Share
A protester kicks a tear gas canister at Sheriff deputies in Los Angeles, California, during the "No Kings" protest on Saturday.
A protester kicks a tear gas canister at Sheriff deputies in Los Angeles, California, during the "No Kings" protest on Saturday. (David McNew / Getty Images)

Threats of Violence Swept Across US as Anti-Trump 'No Kings' Mass Protests Occurred

 By Michael Austin  June 16, 2025 at 4:30am
As left-wing protesters took to the streets Saturday for the “No Kings” protests, some of the events were overshadowed by threats of violence.

The “No Kings” demonstrations were launched to criticize President Donald Trump and his administration on the same day as his birthday and a parade in Washington, D.C., to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

While many protests across the country appeared to be predominantly peaceful, a strong note of violence also characterized the day.

Most notably, the day started with the assassination of Minnesota Democratic State Rep. Melissa Hortman, who formerly served as speaker of the Minnesota House, and her husband, allegedly by a man known as Vance Boelter, who reportedly had “No Kings” flyers in his car.

Minnesota Democratic State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were hospitalized in a shooting allegedly carried out by Boelter.

Organizers for the “No Kings” protests across Minnesota cancelled the events after the assassinations.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in adherence to guidance from Governor Walz and the Minnesota State Patrol, all remaining No Kings events in Minnesota are being canceled immediately,” the statement said.

USA Today meanwhile reported that protest attendees at some events clashed with groups more favorable toward Trump.

“Some protests took on a festive atmosphere, while others were more tense, including confrontations with counterprotesters,” the outlet reported.

In Atlanta, that included members of the Proud Boys.

Police in Austin, Texas, evacuated the Texas Capitol over “credible threats” made toward lawmakers who were planning to attend the “No Kings” protest scheduled there.

The Texas Department of Public Safety sent an alert early on Saturday afternoon, and the Capitol was evacuated shortly afterward.

The agency said that it “identified a credible threat toward state lawmakers planning to attend a protest later today.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Capitol and Capitol Grounds were evacuated around 1 p.m., and both remain temporarily closed,” the statement added.

“DPS has a duty to protect the people and property of Texas and is continuously monitoring events occurring today and their impact on public safety across the state.”

A man in Palm Springs, California, was arrested for threatening violence at the “No Kings” rally in the city, according to USA Today.

Edward Miranda allegedly vowed to carry out a shooting at the rally, according to police, who said the threat was posted online.

They worked with the FBI to take Miranda into custody.

“We take all threats to public safety seriously and will vigorously pursue those intent on committing violence in our community,” Palm Springs Police Department Chief Andy Mills said in a statement.

“Thanks to the vigilance of a community member who saw something and said something, along with the tireless efforts of our PSPD detectives and FBI partners, we were able to identify and apprehend the suspect, ensuring the safety of tonight’s event.”

