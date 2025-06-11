Share
Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks with reporters at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.
Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks with reporters at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. (Evan Vucci / AP)

Can't Hide: DOJ Extradites Man Allegedly Plotting 'ISIS-Inspired Mass Shooting' in the US

 By Jack Davis  June 11, 2025 at 7:59am
A Pakistani man who has been charged with plotting a terrorist attack on New York City has been extradited to the United States from Canada.

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, also known as Shahzeb Jadoon, was extradited Tuesday. He had been arrested in Canada last September.

Khan faces charges of supporting the Islamic State and attempting to commit acts of terrorism, according to a Department of Justice news release.

“The foreign terrorist organization ISIS remains a clear and present danger to the American people, and our Jewish citizens are especially targeted by evil groups like these,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said.

“The Department of Justice is proud to help secure this extradition, and we will prosecute this man to the fullest extent of the law,” Bondi said.

“Khan allegedly tried to enter the United States to commit an attack on the Jewish community in New York City, planning an ISIS-inspired mass shooting around the one-year anniversary of the attack on Gaza by Hamas,” FBI Director Kash Patel said.

At the time of Khan’s arrest, officials alleged he was seeking to secure guns to stage a mass shooting at a Brooklyn Jewish center to demonstrate support for the Islamic State. The plot, which allegedly began in November 2023, began to go awry when Khan started communicating with two undercover officers, the release said.

A news release issued after his arrest last year in Canada said, Khan hoped to create “a real offline cell” of Islamic State supporters.

Khan said that “Oct 7th and oct 11th are the best days for targeting the jews” because “oct 7 they will surely have some protests and oct 11 is yom.kippur,” the release said.

Is America susceptible to another mass terror attack?

Per this week’s release, Khan said “New york is perfect to target jews” because it has the “largest Jewish population In america” and therefore, “even if we dont attack a[n] Event[,] we could rack up easily a lot of jews.”

Khan said, “we are going to nyc to slaughter them,” and sent a photograph of the specific area targeted.

Khan urged the undercover officers to secure guns and even “some good hunting [knives] so we can slit their throats.”

Khan told what he thought were his supporters that “if we succeed with our plan this would be the largest Attack on US soil since 9/11.”

Despite using multiple vehicles to evade potential detection, Khan was arrested on Sept. 4 as he headed for the border with the United States.

“As alleged, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan attempted to enter the United States to carry out a deadly terrorist attack on a Jewish center in New York City,”  U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton for the Southern District of New York said.

“He planned to use automatic weapons to kill as many members of our Jewish community as possible, all in support of ISIS.”

