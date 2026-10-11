Ex-Porn Star Reveals Nightmare Way She Coped with Job and the Deadly Night She Asked God to Take Over Life

Lindsay Brooke spent 17 years in porn, and the way she describes getting through a scene is not a fantasy.

She said she dissociated, took narcotics, and left herself behind. The drugs, she said, made it easier: She used them not to feel on set, and used them to feel at home.

When a Threads user asked what the feeling was from arrival to the start of a scene, and whether she was too aroused to think, she answered no, she was stepping into a role.

The best part of shooting, she told another questioner, was being done. The worst was having sex with a stranger.

She said she made about $1,500 per scene, which was “not enough,” and that she filmed every day for the first decade, then only as needed.

Brooke tried to leave after each of her three children was born, but money and the stigma of the work history pulled her back.

Former adult film actress Lindsay Brooke, who left the industry in 2024, is opening up about her experiences and revealing the lesser-known realities of the industry through a Q&A session on Threads. #LindsayBrooke #EntertainmentNews #HollywoodNews #SocialMedia #ViralNews https://t.co/fe999o7XPx — NewsBreak24 (@NewsBreak24Live) October 4, 2026



In 2024, on the verge of another contract, she swallowed what she later called a lethal dose of pills in a hotel room and lived.

“I should be dead. That’s not drama. That’s pharmacology,” Brooke wrote.

Sober since, she told a commenter she had wanted out from the moment she started and did not know how.

“I got out because I couldn’t get high enough to sign another deal. I begged God on that hotel room floor. Take me out or take me over.”

The New York Post reported about the Threads exchange this month.

On her Substack, Brooke has also written that the industry used her body like currency, and that porn is built to disconnect the viewer from himself.

“I got out… Why are you still in it?” she asked of the men still watching.

In a March post, she wrote that the drugs were a bridge between the woman she already was and the life she had not escaped, and that she ended up in a Reno hotel room with 42 pills dissolving in her bloodstream, writing letters to her daughters.

In January, she posted that her favorite part of the day was class at the Kabbalah Centre in Los Angeles, retaking Kabbalah 5.

That is no small pivot. When she asked God to take her over, she experienced a turning point that Christians do not ponder often enough.

When people abandon a destructive habit, they can sound, for a moment, exactly like converts. Sometimes they are, but sometimes they have simply fled the thing that was killing them, an escape any exhausted soul might make.

“I wanted to get out from the moment I started. I didn’t know how to get out. I got out because I couldn’t get high enough to sign another deal. I begged God on that hotel room floor. Take me out or take me over.” https://t.co/kiEqC2USUm — Virago (@Virago06688914) October 4, 2026



By her own account, Brooke simply could not get high enough to sign another deal.

While self-preservation is a valid reason to stop, it is not, by itself, saving faith. Indeed, the path she has described since is not the gospel. Kabbalah, as taught at that center, is a system of vessels, light, and hidden knowledge. It is not Jesus Christ crucified and risen, and it is not the new birth that Scripture describes.

Scripture is full of people who bent and then did not stay.

Ahab tore his clothes and fasted after Elijah confronted him over Naboth, and the Lord delayed the judgment. He went back to Baal and died in a war he had been told not to fight.

Balaam was stopped by a donkey and blessed Israel when he had been hired to curse it. Israel was later seduced on his counsel.

Nineveh repented under Jonah, from the king down. About a century and a half later, Nahum announced its destruction, because the city had returned to its past violence.

Brooke serves as a powerful example to other women trapped in the adult film industry, proving it is possible to walk away. After all, who truly wants to be constantly drugged into numbness?

True transformation of this kind means a complete shift in allegiance, where one is no longer surrendered to the set, but fully surrendered to Jesus instead.

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Lasting salvation is narrower than that. Jesus told the woman at the well that the water He gives becomes a spring, and that whoever drinks it will not thirst again.

The Holy Spirit’s work, He said later, is to convict the world of sin and to draw people to Him. A person can stop at the exit from porn, or at a class that feels like light, and still be short of that.

The Western Journal has documented this kind of transformation before, covering an OnlyFans recruiter who came to faith in Christ and now warns young women how easily they can be subtly lured into the industry. The defining factor in that account was not just that she walked away from a toxic career, but that she turned toward Christ.

By contrast, Brooke’s hotel room prayer was an honest, desperate cry. She is now sober and courageously exposing the lies of her industry to men.

The very same God she begged for mercy on that floor is entirely capable of leading her past the mere vocabulary of recovery and straight to His Son. That must be our prayer for her.

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