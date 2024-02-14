Share
Car Plows Into Hospital Emergency Room, Leaving Trail of Destruction

 By Jack Davis  February 14, 2024 at 9:01am
At least one person is dead after a vehicle crashed into the St. David’s North Austin Medical Center emergency room Tuesday, leaving five other people injured.

The driver the vehicle was pronounced dead after being removed from it, according to KXAN-TV.

Austin Police said the crash does not appear to have been intentional.

Lt. Carey Chaudoir of the Austin Police Department said it was not clear yet if the driver died from the crash or was stricken prior to impact, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Five people who were in the ER lobby were injured, Dr. Peter DeYoung, chief medical officer of St. David’s North Austin Medical Center, said.

One child suffered critical, life-threatening injuries. One adult has serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. The other victims do not have life-threatening injuries.

Initial reports said at least 10 people were hurt.


Eight patients at the hospital will be moved to other hospitals due to the incident.

The building was not structurally damaged by the incident, DeYoung said.

The ER, which was damaged, is closed to ambulances but will treat walk-in patients.

DeYoung said outside of the ER, hospital operations are continuing normally.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state will do anything necessary to assist.

“I’ve spoken with Mayor Watson about the tragic accident at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center & offered Texas’ full support. State personnel are working closely with local officials to ensure Austin has no unmet needs. Cecilia & I pray for the victims & their loved ones,” Abbott posted on X.

Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
