Car Plows Into Hospital Emergency Room, Leaving Trail of Destruction

At least one person is dead after a vehicle crashed into the St. David’s North Austin Medical Center emergency room Tuesday, leaving five other people injured.

The driver the vehicle was pronounced dead after being removed from it, according to KXAN-TV.

Austin Police said the crash does not appear to have been intentional.

🚨#UPDATE: More photos are emerging, revealing significant damage to the emergency room at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center after a car plowed through the building. pic.twitter.com/AnUUWQs8lV — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 14, 2024

Lt. Carey Chaudoir of the Austin Police Department said it was not clear yet if the driver died from the crash or was stricken prior to impact, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Five people who were in the ER lobby were injured, Dr. Peter DeYoung, chief medical officer of St. David’s North Austin Medical Center, said.

Do you support Texas? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

One child suffered critical, life-threatening injuries. One adult has serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. The other victims do not have life-threatening injuries.

Initial reports said at least 10 people were hurt.

JUST IN: Video shows scene inside St. David’s North Austin Medical Center in Texas after authorities say a vehicle crashed into the emergency room, injuring multiple people. Austin police said “this incident does not appear to be an intentional act.” https://t.co/25ZJjgK1v1 pic.twitter.com/WavaVhy7zw — ABC News (@ABC) February 14, 2024



Eight patients at the hospital will be moved to other hospitals due to the incident.

The building was not structurally damaged by the incident, DeYoung said.

A car has crashed into an A&E department in Texas – killing one person and injuring five others.

A child is in a life-threatening condition after the vehicle smashed into the lobby of the emergency room at St David’s North Austin Medical Centre #https://t.co/wcmgorCHME — Mike Izzo (@izzorv6) February 14, 2024

The ER, which was damaged, is closed to ambulances but will treat walk-in patients.

DeYoung said outside of the ER, hospital operations are continuing normally.

I’ve spoken with Mayor Watson about the tragic accident at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center & offered Texas’ full support. State personnel are working closely with local officials to ensure Austin has no unmet needs. Cecilia & I pray for the victims & their loved ones. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 14, 2024

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state will do anything necessary to assist.

“I’ve spoken with Mayor Watson about the tragic accident at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center & offered Texas’ full support. State personnel are working closely with local officials to ensure Austin has no unmet needs. Cecilia & I pray for the victims & their loved ones,” Abbott posted on X.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.