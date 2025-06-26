Carville Warns Democrats After Zohran Mamdani's Victory: Don't Cheer Just Yet

Liberal media commentator and former Bill Clinton advisor James Carville warned Democrats against cheering over New York City’s mayor primary results in an op-ed for The Washington Post on Wednesday, saying they may lose votes nationally by nominating the far-left Zohran Mamdani.

“Zohran Mamdani’s expected victory in the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City is sure to advance the conventional wisdom that the Democratic Party faces two very difficult years ahead,” Carville wrote.

“As the prevailing story goes, the party has high and growing disapproval,” he added. “Its own voters see it as a party with weak leaders who don’t get things done or lead on behalf of the middle class. And its primary voters pick candidates who appeal to the far left — such as Mamdani, a democratic socialist — not the mainstream electorate.”

In addition to expressing opinions on achieving “queer liberation” by “defunding the police,” banning all guns, arresting Israeli officials, and playing apologist for radical Islamists, his own mother said the candidate didn’t consider himself American.

Mamdani is only 33 years old, but when he was in college, his filmmaker mother was interviewed and felt the need to highlight how un-American he considered himself to be.

These are major red flags that were ignored by an ailing Democratic Party desperately in need of an expanded voter base. Instead they decided to go even further to the left.

Yet somehow Carville claimed there are enough moderates in the party to constitute a blue wave in the 2026 elections, writing that readers should “watch for an earthquake in the midterms.”

He then quickly pivoted back to how radical the Democrats have become and laughably blamed former President Joe Biden.

“The great majority of Democratic voters hate the activist, elite agenda that dominated the Democratic Party under President Joe Biden,” the opinion piece read.

“He also embraced a critical view of American history that prioritized racial justice,” Carville said of Biden. “The administration saw people through their group identities and created campaigns and policies that were unpopular and crowded out talking about economic issues and people’s finances during an extended cost-of-living crisis.”

The piece admitted Biden’s awful policies at the southern border contributed to the party losing voters and that their attempts at offering half-measures to fix the problem were never going to work.

Carville also criticized Democrats for failing to read the tea leaves on the transgender issue, citing polling that showed “half of Democrats said they want to ban” self-described transgender male athletes from women’s sports.

The piece then touched on riots and looting led by Black Lives Matter protestors, explaining how calls from radicals like Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez to defund the police “haunted Democrats as cities faced growing violent crimes.”

When circling back to the mayoral election, Carville said, “We salute Mamdani’s running on affordability in the city and putting the cultural issues on a back burner. Republicans however won’t leave them there.”

It’s Mamdani who has pushed cultural talking points. Republicans barely have to lift a finger to expose him as a radical.

During a Wednesday interview, however, Carville seemed to be on the fence regarding Mamdani.

He claimed that the democratic socialist will drag down other candidates as he makes more media apparencies, adding that the recent election result could be “a potentially damaging event,” Fox News reported.

These bizarre and radicalized candidates will continue to show how the Democratic Party has lost touch with a base that once delivered them resounding victories, and even gave them a trifecta supermajority at the beginning of Obama’s presidency in 2008.

How they must long for the days of compromise when their big blue wall still stood tall.

