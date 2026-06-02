Tulsi Gabbard Shares Message of Gratitude for Prayers Before Husband's Cancer Surgery

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard thanked those who’ve been praying for her husband following his cancer diagnosis in a social media post Thursday.

Gabbard, who is officially stepping down from her role at the end of June, wrote on X, “We are getting ready to head to the hospital for my husband’s surgery and just wanted to say thank you so much to all of [those] who have shared messages, prayers, and well wishes for Abraham.”

She added, “We are humbled and so grateful to be surrounded by aloha during this really tough time.”

Gabbard also posted a video message expressing humility and thanks.

“Good morning. We’re getting ready to head into the hospital now for Abraham’s surgery, and I just wanted to take a moment and say thank you with all of our hearts to all of you who have shared such beautiful messages and prayers and well-wishes for Abraham,” she said.

“We’re truly humbled and so grateful to be surrounded by so much aloha from all of you during this very tough time. Aloha!”

We are getting ready to head to the hospital for my husband’s surgery and just wanted to say thank you so much to all of who have shared messages, prayers and well wishes for Abraham. We are humbled and so grateful to be surrounded by aloha during this really tough time. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/EpDcRqv8FV — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) June 2, 2026

Gabbard’s comments came on the same day that her replacement was announced by President Donald Trump.

The commander in chief posted a message to Truth Social Tuesday morning, saying that he had selected William Pulte to fill Gabbard’s role as acting director of national intelligence.

Pulte has been serving as director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency since Trump appointed him in March.

“I am appointing the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, William J. Pulte, to serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence,” the president wrote.

“William has deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America, the safety and soundness of the Markets, and over 10 Trillion Dollars at Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, a substantial increase from where it was just 12 months ago,” he added.

“During this period, he will remain Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac.”

Gabbard had revealed that she would be departing the Trump administration about two weeks ago.

She said it was a difficult decision to leave, but that her husband is battling a rare form of bone cancer and needs her full support.

“His strength and love have sustained me through every challenge,” Gabbard wrote in a social media post from last month. “I am deeply grateful for the trust President Trump placed in me and for the opportunity to lead @ODNIgov for the last year and a half. Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026.”

I am deeply grateful for the trust President Trump placed in me and for the opportunity to lead @ODNIgov for the last year and a half. Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026. My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare… pic.twitter.com/PS0Dxp5zpd — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) May 22, 2026

“My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer. He faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months,” she concluded. “At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle.”

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