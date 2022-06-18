Share
News

'Catastrophic Accident': Philadelphia Firefighters Trapped in Rubble After Deadly Building Collapse

 By Jack Davis  June 18, 2022 at 9:18am
Share

A building collapsed in Philadelphia early Saturday, killing a firefighter who was trapped in the rubble.

Firefighters had responded to the blaze at a three-story building at about 2 a.m. Long after the fire was declared under control and a family that lived upstairs of the first-floor business had escaped, the building collapsed, trapping five firefighters and an inspector from the city Department of Licenses and Inspections, Philadelphia Fire Department First Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Until the collapse, Murphy said the fire was “routine.”

One firefighter died in the collapse.

“Our department lost a member bravely fighting a fire and then caught in a building collapse after the fire was over,” Murphy said, according to CNN.

Trending:
Chevron CEO Issue Chilling Warning: There Probably Won't Ever Be Another Oil Refinery Built in the US

“We just finished up pulling … our brothers out of this place. It’s going to be a rough few weeks coming up,” Murphy said shortly after 8 a.m.

Should an inspection have warned that this building could collapse?

Officials said the firefighter who died had been with the department for 27 years, according to WPVI-TV.

The inspector was released from the hospital, while the four rescued firefighters were hospitalized in stable condition, Murphy said, according to WCAU-TV.

“You can’t predict this. This was just a catastrophic accident that really hurt our department,” Murphy said.


Murphy said those who escaped from the wreckage did so at different times.

One person who was in the building at the time it collapsed jumped to safety from the second floor.

Related:
Abortion Activists Take Credit for 'Firebombing' Pro-Life Pregnancy Center - Firefighters Injured Battling Blaze


The trapped first responders communicated with rescuers by tapping, according to Fox News.


Patricia Sermarini had rushed to the scene for fear that her son-in-law, a firefighter on duty, was among those trapped, but he was not.

She said the incident scarred all of those present.

”It’s so terrible,” she said, according to the Inquirer. “This is so hard for them. They just want to get home to their families.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Number of Migrants on Terror Watch List Arrested at Border This Year Surges Past Previous 5 Years Combined
'Catastrophic Accident': Philadelphia Firefighters Trapped in Rubble After Deadly Building Collapse
Video: Biden Crashes to the Ground While Riding Bike on Vacation
26 AGs Take Action Against Biden's 'Unlawful Trans Kids' Lunch Policy
The Full Video of Elon Musk's Big Meeting with Twitter Employees Has Just Been Leaked
See more...

Conversation