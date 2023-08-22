Share
News
Steve Tennes, owner of Country Mill Farms, sued East Lansing, Michigan.
Steve Tennes, owner of Country Mill Farms, sued East Lansing, Michigan. (@ADFLegal / Twitter)

Catholic Fruit Grower Who Was Banned from Market for Opposing Gay 'Marriage' Triumphs in Federal Court

 By The Associated Press  August 22, 2023 at 9:00am
Share

The rights of a Michigan fruit grower were violated when a city barred him from a seasonal market because of his opposition to same-sex weddings at his orchard, a judge said.

East Lansing’s decision to exclude Steve Tennes and Country Mill Farms in 2017 “constituted a burden on plaintiffs’ religious beliefs,” U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney said Monday, applying a U.S. Supreme Court precedent to the case.

“Plaintiffs were forced to choose between following their religious beliefs and a government benefit for which they were otherwise qualified,” Maloney said.

Tennes grows apples and other fruit in Eaton County, 22 miles away from East Lansing. He also had made his farm available for weddings.

But Tennes wasn’t allowing same-sex weddings, citing his Catholic beliefs.

Trending:
School Bus with 52 Kids on Board Overturns in Deadly Crash

When he expressed his views on Facebook, he said he wasn’t invited back to the East Lansing market for the 2017 season.

Maloney issued an injunction that year, ordering the city to reinstate him while Tennes’ lawsuit moved forward.

“He serves and welcomes everyone to his stand. No one is ever turned away,” attorney John Bursch said Tuesday.

East Lansing cited its non-discrimination ordinance and vendor rules in barring Tennes from the market.

Is religious freedom one of the most important tenets of the United States?

However, the judge found problems.

“The city has not demonstrated a compelling interest in excluding plaintiffs” from the market, Maloney said. “The city’s non-discrimination ordinance tolerates the same discrimination in other situations.”

Alliance Defending Freedom, whose attorneys represented Tennes and his farm, celebrated the ruling Tuesday as a “RELIGIOUS FREEDOM WIN!”

“The district court’s decision rightly protects Steve’s freedom to operate his business according to his convictions,” ADF senior counsel Kate Anderson said in a statement.

Related:
'Very Tragic': Explosion Destroys NFL Player's Home, Kills His Father

An email seeking comment on the judge’s decision was sent to East Lansing officials.

Bursch said he now hopes to reach an agreement with the city and close the litigation.

Tennes addressed the issue in a 2017 Fox News interview.

“We were surprised and we were shocked,” he said.

“My wife and I both volunteered to serve in the military — to protect freedom now we come home and the freedom that we worked to protect — we have to defend in our own backyard,” Tennes said.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




'Very Tragic': Explosion Destroys NFL Player's Home, Kills His Father
Catholic Fruit Grower Who Was Banned from Market for Opposing Gay 'Marriage' Triumphs in Federal Court
Dick's Sporting Goods Investors Get Tough News as Company Struggles to Deal with Rampant Theft
Russia Plays the Blame Game After Return to Moon Catastrophically Fails
Shock Reversal in 2016 Death - Wealthy US Dentist Convicted of Killing Wife on Safari Trip
See more...

Conversation