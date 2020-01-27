CDC Announces at Least 110 People in the US Are Being Monitored for Coronavirus

More than 100 people in the U.S. are being monitored for signs of the new coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC is monitoring 110 people in 26 states, according to CNBC. As of Thursday, it was monitoring 63 patients.

At least 81 people in China have died from the disease, while about 3,000 have been infected worldwide, according to The New York Times, which, in reporting on the virus Monday, said, “An epidemic is growing.”

Five cases of the virus have been reported in the U.S. On Sunday, the CDC reported that a resident of Maricopa County, Arizona, had contracted the disease. The individual had recently visited Wuhan, China, which is the core of the virus outbreak.

Four other American residents, all of whom had traveled to China, have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus. They live in California, Illinois and Washington state, according to the CDC.

The disease has been reported in several countries, including Thailand, Japan, South Korea, France, Canada and Vietnam. The only fatal cases have been in China.

Professor Neil Ferguson, a public health expert at London’s Imperial College, said 100,000 people could be infected with the coronavirus, according to CBS.

“The upper bound of the cumulative number of infected people as of yesterday is up to 100,000,” Ferguson’s office said.

“A lot more information will become available in the next few days and weeks, and case numbers will continue to increase rapidly,” Ferguson said, adding that his numbers “do not necessarily represent a huge growth rate of the epidemic; it is much more likely down to the health authorities catching up” with efforts to accurately diagnosis a brand new illness.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said Monday that the disease is not spreading through the general public and the risk of infection remains low.

“We understand people may worry about the new coronavirus,” Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, said in a tweet Monday. “In today’s connected world, an outbreak anywhere can be a risk everywhere. Risk is dependent on exposure.

“2019-nCoV is not spreading in the US at this time. CDC continues to believe the risk to the US public is now low.”

We understand people may worry about the new #coronavirus. In today’s connected world, an outbreak anywhere can be a risk everywhere. Risk is dependent on exposure. 2019-nCoV is not spreading in the US at this time. CDC continues to believe the risk to the US public is now low. — Dr. Robert R. Redfield (@CDCDirector) January 27, 2020

The CDC said, however, that an increase in cases is to be expected.

“More cases are likely to be identified in the coming days, including more cases in the United States,” it said Sunday on its website. “Given what has occurred previously with MERS and SARS, it’s likely that person-to-person spread will continue to occur. It would not be surprising if person-to-person spread in the United States were to occur. Cases in healthcare settings, like hospitals, may also occur.”

President Donald Trump on Monday said U.S. officials are trying to assist China while protecting Americans.

“We are in very close communication with China concerning the virus. Very few cases reported in USA, but strongly on watch. We have offered China and President Xi any help that is necessary. Our experts are extraordinary!” Trump tweeted.

We are in very close communication with China concerning the virus. Very few cases reported in USA, but strongly on watch. We have offered China and President Xi any help that is necessary. Our experts are extraordinary! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020

The CDC is screening travelers from China at major airports in California, New York, Chicago and Atlanta.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, coughing and shortness of breath, which can develop into pneumonia.

If you’ve recently returned from China, know the symptoms of #2019nCoV. These include mild to severe respiratory sickness with

•Fever

•Cough

•Shortness of breath.

See https://t.co/ehL8kmRHaN pic.twitter.com/LXIf77DHlj — CDC (@CDCgov) January 27, 2020

The CDC has noted that the disease, combined with the flu, can be damaging to individuals with compromised health systems. It takes up to 14 days for symptoms to appear after infection, the CDC has said.

