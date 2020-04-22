To Celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Birthday, Royal Pastry Chefs Share Cupcake Recipe with Public

Queen Elizabeth II turned 94 on Tuesday, and well-wishes poured in from around the world.
While the queen was born on April 21, her birthday is generally celebrated in June during an event called “Trooping the Colour.”
Advertisement - story continues below
According to The Telegraph, this year’s event was set to take place on June 13 — but that was before gatherings of people were banned for health and safety reasons.
“In line with Government advice, it has been agreed that The Queen’s Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead in its traditional form,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
“A number of other options are being considered, in line with relevant guidance.”
TRENDING: Hallmark Star Jill Wagner Welcomes Baby Girl with 'Patriotic Name'
But there’s no reason we can’t celebrate on our own, especially now that the royal pastry chefs have shared their chocolate cupcake recipe.
View this post on Instagram
🎂🧁🎈Happy birthday to Her Majesty! To celebrate The Queen's birthday we are sharing a chocolate cupcake recipe from The Royal Pastry Chefs. If you or a loved one are celebrating a special occasion during isolation why not treat yourself to some #RoyalBakes? Remember to share your creations with us! Ingredients for the cake sponges – (serves approximately 15) 15g vinegar 300ml milk 50ml vegetable oil 60g butter (melted and cool) 2 eggs 5ml of vanilla essence 250g of self-raising flour 75 of cocoa powder 300g caster sugar 10g bicarbonate of soda 100g white chocolate chips cupcake cases Ingredients for the buttercream topping: 90g of high percentage dark chocolate 100g butter 125g icing sugar Option to also use Royal icing, instead of buttercream: Royal icing available pre made in shops Add food colouring to create different colours Cake sponge method: -Preheat the oven to 150 C -Combine the flour, sugar, cocoa powder and bicarbonate of soda into a mixing bowl -Whisk the eggs in a separate jug, with the vanilla essence, melted butter, oil, milk and vinegar -Slowly add the wet mixture into the dry mixture, little by little -Ensure the batter is smooth with no lumps -Finally add the chocolate chips (alternatives could be nuts, dried fruit) -Lay the cupcake cases onto a tray -Use a metal spoon to equally divide the mixture into the cases -Bake for around 15-18 minutes, take out of the oven when golden and springy on touch -Leave to cool Buttercream icing method: -Cream the sugar and butter together, until light and creamy -Add in the warm melted chocolate -If you have a piping bag to hand, pipe the icing on the top of cakes for decoration (otherwise gently use a teaspoon or small spatula to ice) Royal icing method: -If decorating with royal icing, roll the icing out and cut into circular disks -Lay the disc over the cupcake and mould to required shape We hope you enjoy! #RoyalBakes 🧁
Advertisement - story continues below
On April 21, The Royal Family Instagram account shared photos of intricate, beautiful cupcakes along with the ingredients and instructions.
“Happy birthday to Her Majesty!” the account shared on Tuesday. “To celebrate The Queen’s birthday we are sharing a chocolate cupcake recipe from The Royal Pastry Chefs.”
The post also invited brave bakers to share photos of their results.
“If you or a loved one are celebrating a special occasion during isolation why not treat yourself to some #RoyalBakes? Remember to share your creations with us!” they concluded before listing the ingredients.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you for your messages today, on The Queen’s 94th birthday. In this private footage from the @royalcollectiontrust, we see The Queen (then Princess Elizabeth) playing with her family, including her younger sister Princess Margaret. Head of the Commonwealth, Head of the Armed Forces, Head of State in 16 countries and the longest reigning Monarch in British History. Wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Happy birthday, Your Majesty! To those of you also celebrating your birthdays today at home, with or without your loved ones – we send you many happy returns. Visit our highlight to learn more about The Queen’s childhood.
Advertisement - story continues below
The ingredients will take a bit of translating as they’re all in metric form, and unless you have some expert-level decorating skills, emulating the royal cupcakes might be tricky, but it’s worth a try!
“Happy Birthday, Your Majesty!” The Royal Family account also shared, along with black-and-white footage of the queen herself as a girl. “Thank you for your messages today, on The Queen’s 94th birthday.”
View this post on Instagram
🐶🐴🐈Today we are marking National Pet Month. The nation's pets have kept us company during lockdown, and have joined our daily walks! The first Royal corgis – Dookie & Jane – joined the Royal Family in 1933, when King George VI gave them to his daughters, Princess Elizabeth (now The Queen) and Princess Margaret. On her 18th birthday, Princess Elizabeth was given her very own Corgi named Susan, and has owned more than 30 corgis and dorgis since. Her Majesty’s love of horses has remained with her throughout her life. Here, she is pictured with her pony 'Peggy' at the age of six. Today, she still rides horses and takes a great interest in the horses which she breeds and owns for racing. Slide ▶️ to enjoy some photos of The Queen and her much loved pets. #nationalpetmonth
“In this private footage from the @royalcollectiontrust, we see The Queen (then Princess Elizabeth) playing with her family, including her younger sister Princess Margaret.”
Advertisement - story continues below
“Head of the Commonwealth, Head of the Armed Forces, Head of State in 16 countries and the longest reigning Monarch in British History. Wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Happy birthday, Your Majesty!”
According to Darren McGrady, the queen’s former chef, her favorite cake was a chocolate cake known simply as “chocolate birthday cake.” It was a staple in both her April 21 and June celebrations and was a recipe that dated back to Queen Victoria.
“The queen’s a chocoholic,” McGrady told Delish. “She loves chocolate. Anything on the menu that we used to prepare at the palace that had chocolate in, she would always approve and it would go to the royal table.”
Advertisement - story continues below
Delish did a video on the cake, so you can follow along and make it as well!
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.