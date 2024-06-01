Chad Daybell, who was convicted Thursday of three murders, was sentenced to death on Saturday.

Daybell is the husband of Lori Vallow and was accused of killing two of her children as well as his first wife in 2019, according to Fox News.

Last year, Vallow was found guilty on several charges including two first-degree murder charges in the deaths of two of her children — J.J. Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16.

Colby Ryan, 28, the oldest of Vallow’s children and the only one left alive, offered a heartbroken statement, according to KTVB-TV.

“I stand here today motherless, fatherless, sisterless and brotherless,” Ryan said.

“I lost everything I’ve ever known. I lost the ability to share my children with them [JJ and Tylee] …or have my children know them and be loved by them,” he said.

“But more importantly, Tylee and JJ lost their lives. Tylee will never be able to travel like she always wanted to or have a family of her own. JJ will never be able to share his light and love,” he said.

Ryan had testified against Daybell during his trial. His mother is serving a sentence of life in prison.

“The only course forward is to trust in Christ knowing that he has them in his arms and wait for the day that we all meet again,” Ryan said.

Relatives of Tamara Daybell, Chad Daybell’s first wife, also made statements, according to ABC.

“My sister should not be dead right now,” Samantha Gwilliam said.

“She should be here alive, smiling, with her family and friends. She should be doting on her grandchildren and taking care of her animals,” she added.

“It is a cruel world that has taken her from us. We need to feel some peace for the first time in five years,” Gwilliam continued.

“I miss my sister every day. I will grieve for her for the rest of my life. I speak up for her now because she needs a voice,” she said.

Kay Woodcock, J.J. Vallow’s grandmother, said his murder was a “betrayal that can’t be explained.”

“There’s a hole in my heart, in the hearts of every member of my family, that can never be filled and will remain for the rest of my life,” Woodcock said.

