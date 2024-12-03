Share
People gesture as they gather outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday.
People gesture as they gather outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday. (Anthony Wallace - AFP / Getty Images)

Chaotic Scenes: Footage Shows Complete Madness After South Korea's President Declares Martial Law

 By Jack Davis  December 3, 2024 at 11:36am
South Korea devolved into chaos after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law.

Early Wednesday local time, South Korea’s parliament passed a measure to block the edict from taking effect, according to CNN.

Although CNN reported that under South Korean law the scandal-plagued Yoon is supposed to heed parliament, it is unclear what will take place next.

The Washington Post quoted military leaders as saying martial law will remain in effect until Yoon lifts his order.

Yoon said his late-night Tuesday action was a response to opposition parties’ actions in parliament, according to Reuters.

He said he would eradicate “shameless pro-North Korean anti-state forces.”

Reuters noted that more than 28,000 U.S. troops are based in South Korea.

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung called the declaration “illegal and unconstitutional,” according to the Voice of America.

One video posted to X indicated Lee said Yoon was no longer South Korea’s president.

The declaration of martial law ignited massive protests.

The New York Times reported that protesters outside of the National Assembly numbered in the thousands. Although the decree banned protests and troops blocked access to the National Assembly, no efforts were being made to break up the protests as of 2:30 a.m. Wednesday local time.

“At first, I thought he was joking, but he was serious: Yoon Suk Yeol really declared martial law,” Yun Gi-dang, 60, said, adding that Yoon was “turning back the clock.”

