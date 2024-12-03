Chaotic Scenes: Footage Shows Complete Madness After South Korea's President Declares Martial Law

South Korea devolved into chaos after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law.

Early Wednesday local time, South Korea’s parliament passed a measure to block the edict from taking effect, according to CNN.

Although CNN reported that under South Korean law the scandal-plagued Yoon is supposed to heed parliament, it is unclear what will take place next.

The Washington Post quoted military leaders as saying martial law will remain in effect until Yoon lifts his order.

NEW: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declares emergency martial law, accusing the opposition party of “sympathizing with North Korea and of anti-state activities.” (CNN) “Through this martial law, I will rebuild and protect the free Republic of Korea, which is falling into… pic.twitter.com/PwzK8N9qxg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 3, 2024

🇰🇷❌🇰🇷 Soldiers enter South Korea’s parliament building through a window. pic.twitter.com/TZ3bUQFvp2 — Angelo Giuliano 🇨🇭🇮🇹🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻 安德龙 (@angeloinchina) December 3, 2024

Yoon said his late-night Tuesday action was a response to opposition parties’ actions in parliament, according to Reuters.

He said he would eradicate “shameless pro-North Korean anti-state forces.”

Reuters noted that more than 28,000 U.S. troops are based in South Korea.

Police clash with protesters outside parliament as South Korean troops attempt to enter parliament hall. Senior Lecturer @JNilssonWright says what we’re seeing is likely to be a “very dangerous situation”. Live updates: https://t.co/GVYW9L5ECM 📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/cL4N3NGEFo — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 3, 2024

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung called the declaration “illegal and unconstitutional,” according to the Voice of America.

One video posted to X indicated Lee said Yoon was no longer South Korea’s president.

🚨🇰🇷SOUTH KOREA’S OPPOSITION LEADER DECLARES COUP: YOON IS NO LONGER OUR PRESIDENT Lee Jae-myung, leader of South Korea’s opposition party denounces newly-imposed martial law as ‘illegal.’ He declared Yoon Suk-yeol “no longer the president” of South Korea. Lee called on the… https://t.co/kxODfmxGAh pic.twitter.com/ZlBKeauEGy — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 3, 2024

The declaration of martial law ignited massive protests.

The New York Times reported that protesters outside of the National Assembly numbered in the thousands. Although the decree banned protests and troops blocked access to the National Assembly, no efforts were being made to break up the protests as of 2:30 a.m. Wednesday local time.

Watch live: Protests break out in South Korea as martial law declared https://t.co/bi2inUi41f — The Independent (@Independent) December 3, 2024

“At first, I thought he was joking, but he was serious: Yoon Suk Yeol really declared martial law,” Yun Gi-dang, 60, said, adding that Yoon was “turning back the clock.”

