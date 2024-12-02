Share
Bob Bryar of My Chemical Romance performs on stage at the Sydney leg of the Big Day Out Festival 2007 at the Sydney Showground on January 25, 2007 in Sydney, Australia.
'My Chemical Romance' Band Member Found Dead 22 Days After Last Sighting

 By Jack Davis  December 2, 2024 at 6:39am
A former drummer for the band My Chemical Romance has been found dead in his home.

Bob Bryar has died at 44, according to CNN.

“The band asks for your patience and understanding as they process the news of Bob’s passing,” a representative of the band said.

Bryar was the band’s drummer from 2004 to 2010, and was with the band at the time of the release of its most successful album, “The Black Parade.”

The website TMZ  said Bryar was found dead inside his home in Tennessee on Tuesday. He had last been seen alive on Nov. 4.

The site reported that Bray’s body was badly decomposed.

There is no suspicion of a crime linked to Bryar’s death, the site said, because all of his weapons and music equipment was found intact.

The cause of Bryar’s death is under investigation.

Nov. 4 was the last day Bryar was active on social media.

In addition to one-word posts reading “TULSI” and MEGYN,” he wrote a post on X  about Emily Armstrong, the new lead singer for Linkin Park.

“[E]mily armstrong is destroying, shredding faces and making chester proud. she was the perfect choice. AND she had to deal with the initial hate. that s*** is hard. trust me. word up,” he wrote.

The post referenced former Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington, who died by suicide in 2017.

Linkin Park disbanded that year after his passing.

The band returned to perform this year with Armstrong filling Bennington’s role, though not all of the original band members are on-board with the substitution.

As noted by USA Today, after he left “My Chemical Romance,” Bryar made his living selling real estate.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
