Police officers stand guard at the entrance of the hotel where British singer Liam Payne, left, died in Buenos Aires on Wednesday.
Police officers stand guard at the entrance of the hotel where British singer Liam Payne, left, died in Buenos Aires on Wednesday. (Dave Benett / Getty Image ; Juan Mabromata - AFP / Getty Images)

One Direction Singer Found Dead After Police Respond to Call About Aggressive Man

 By Jared Harris  October 17, 2024 at 8:16am
A former singer from the band One Direction was found dead after a calamitous incident in an Argentine hotel.

Liam Payne, 31, was found dead Wednesday after falling from the balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel Palermo in Buenos Aires, the Associated Press reported.

The discovery followed a chilling call to emergency services that sent police scrambling just before the celebrity’s death.

The AP reported the hotel manager called emergency services and warned of an “aggressive man” in the hotel

The caller speculated the man could have been “under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

The manager said the man was “destroying the entire room” and noted the guest’s room had a balcony.

A Buenos Aires police statement obtained by the AP stated, Payne fell from the third floor of the hotel, sustaining “extremely serious injuries” in the incident.

Responding medics declared Payne dead on the scene. It took three hours for his body to finally be removed from the location.

Fans and others crowded around the hotel and set up memorials to the late singer.

Breaking entertainment news site TMZ was sharply criticized for sharing photos of Payne’s body following his death.

According to Deadline, TMZ posted close-up photos of the body showing unique identifiers, such as Payne’s tattoos.

Performer Alessia Cara, who performed with Payne in the past, called the entertainment site “gross” for posting the photographs.

Retirement Home Sued After 70-Year-Old Man Is Found Dead in Arizona Desert

The pictures of Payne’s body have since been taken down by TMZ.

In 2021, Payne admitted to struggling with substance abuse during a candid interview.

“My face was 10 times bigger than it is now,” Payne said in 2021 of his problems abusing prescription medication and alcohol, according to the Toronto Sun.

“The problem was, the best way to secure us was to lock us in a room, and what is in the room? A minibar.”

During the 2021 interview, Payne also hinted at suicidal ideation accompanying his substance abuse.

Authorities are now investigating Payne’s death and performing an autopsy on the body.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Conversation