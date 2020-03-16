Chick-fil-A Announces All Locations Are Closing Dining Rooms Amid Coronavirus Situation

Chick-fil-A announced on Sunday that it is closing its dining room seating areas nationwide in order to limit person-to-person contact during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our highest priority continues to be the health and well-being of everyone who comes into our restaurants,” Chick-fil-A said in a news release.

“As we navigate the evolving impact of coronavirus on our communities, we are temporarily closing our dining room seating to help limit person-to-person contact,” the news release continued.

“Some of our restaurants may only offer service through our drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options. Thanks for your patience. We know these are challenging times, but we’ll continue to do our best to serve you.”

In an effort to manage the evolving impact of coronavirus on our communities, we are temporarily closing our dining room seating to help limit person-to-person contact. Learn more: https://t.co/ydEgPsrFTm — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) March 16, 2020

The news came the same day that Starbucks — which along with Chick-fil-A is in the top five restaurant chains in the U.S. by sales — announced it would also be closing its seating areas in its U.S. and Canada stores, as well as certain locations entirely in high-trafficked areas for at least two weeks.

“We are pausing the use of all seating, including both the café and patio areas,” Starbucks said in a news release.

“Customers can still walk up and order at the counter, through the ‘order ahead’ feature in the Starbucks app, via the drive thru and use delivery.”

Rossann Williams, executive vice president and president of U.S. company-operated business and Canada, noted the company will continue to review the situation and make adjustments as warranted.

“As we all know, the situation with COVID-19 is extremely dynamic and we will continue to review the facts and science and make the proactive decisions necessary to protect our partners, customers and communities,” Williams wrote in a letter to Starbucks corporate partners.

In accordance with social distancing guidance from the CDC and public health authorities, we are temporarily closing stores in some locations, and moving the majority of our company-operated stores to a “to go” model across the U.S. and Canada. https://t.co/U5M01tcwDL pic.twitter.com/9Y9AD50pPw — Starbucks News (@StarbucksNews) March 15, 2020

“Every community’s needs are incredibly different. We want to make sure we play a constructive role by taking responsible actions, in partnership with the CDC and local public health authorities, so we can continue to do what’s right for our partners and customers,” the Starbucks executive added.

On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended canceling or postponing gatherings of over 50 people for the next eight weeks.

Multiple state governors and mayors of large cities — including New York, Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles — have ordered all restaurants to close their dining areas.

