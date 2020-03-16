SECTIONS
Chick-fil-A Announces All Locations Are Closing Dining Rooms Amid Coronavirus Situation

Chick-fil-AAlex Wong / Getty ImagesSPRINGFIELD, VA - JULY 26: The signs of a Chick-fil-A are seen July 26, 2012 in Springfield, Virginia. The recent comments on supporting traditional marriage which made by Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy has sparked a big debate on the issue. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published March 16, 2020 at 12:56pm
Chick-fil-A announced on Sunday that it is closing its dining room seating areas nationwide in order to limit person-to-person contact during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our highest priority continues to be the health and well-being of everyone who comes into our restaurants,” Chick-fil-A said in a news release.

“As we navigate the evolving impact of coronavirus on our communities, we are temporarily closing our dining room seating to help limit person-to-person contact,” the news release continued.

“Some of our restaurants may only offer service through our drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options. Thanks for your patience. We know these are challenging times, but we’ll continue to do our best to serve you.”

The news came the same day that Starbucks — which along with Chick-fil-A is in the top five restaurant chains in the U.S. by sales — announced it would also be closing its seating areas in its U.S. and Canada stores, as well as certain locations entirely in high-trafficked areas for at least two weeks.

“We are pausing the use of all seating, including both the café and patio areas,” Starbucks said in a news release.

“Customers can still walk up and order at the counter, through the ‘order ahead’ feature in the Starbucks app, via the drive thru and use delivery.”

Rossann Williams, executive vice president and president of U.S. company-operated business and Canada, noted the company will continue to review the situation and make adjustments as warranted.

“As we all know, the situation with COVID-19 is extremely dynamic and we will continue to review the facts and science and make the proactive decisions necessary to protect our partners, customers and communities,” Williams wrote in a letter to Starbucks corporate partners.

“Every community’s needs are incredibly different. We want to make sure we play a constructive role by taking responsible actions, in partnership with the CDC and local public health authorities, so we can continue to do what’s right for our partners and customers,” the Starbucks executive added.

On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended canceling or postponing gatherings of over 50 people for the next eight weeks.

Multiple state governors and mayors of large cities — including New York, Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles — have ordered all restaurants to close their dining areas.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
