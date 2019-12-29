SECTIONS
Children up to 13 Face Car Booster Seat Requirement Thanks to New Washington Law

Stock image of a baby in a car seat.everst / ShutterstockStock image of a baby in a car seat. (everst / Shutterstock)

By Jack Davis
Published December 29, 2019 at 12:25am
A new Washington state law could keep children riding in booster seats until the age of 13.

The law, which takes effect Jan. 1, requires that up until age 2, all children must be carried in rear-facing seats, according to the Spokane, Washington, Spokesman-Review. From ages 2 through 4, children must be strapped into a five-point harness.

Additionally, children must ride in a booster seat until they are either 4 feet, 9 inches tall or hit the age of 13, whichever takes place first.

Drivers who do not follow the rules while transporting children can be slapped with a $139 ticket — or they can rush to the nearest store.

“It does give that person the opportunity to correct the error, to acquire a car seat, to say, ‘I’ve got the booster seat now that my child needs,'” Cesi Velez, the project manager for the Washington Traffic Safety Commission’s child passenger safety program, said. “And they can go to the issuing court within seven days and show proof, and then they can get that charge dismissed.”

Officer Teresa Fuller of the Spokane Police Department said the new law is not that big of a deal because it simply codified what was already implied. The law being replaced required children to be in booster seats until the age of 8 and until the seat belt fit them properly.

Fuller said, however, that the seat belts would only fit if a child was at least 4 feet 9 inches tall.

Do you think this law is too intrusive?

The new law also prohibits children under 13 from riding in the passenger seat.

“That’s always been the law, that’s nothing new,” Velez said. “Although it’s getting a lot of attention, isn’t it?”

Velez said the law codifies existing best practices.

“Families were required just to follow the car seat manufacturer’s instructions, that still remains the same,” Velez said. “However, on those seats, there’s still some seats being made that a child can forward-face as young as 1 year old. And so our law will take precedence over that car seat manufacturers instructions.”

“We have been teaching extended rear-facing for over a decade now, but it was only taught as best practice. And so although we encouraged it, the law wasn’t there to support it.”

Some questioned the law’s priorities.

Dr. Beth Ebel, a pediatrician with the University of Washington School of Medicine, said the new law is good for children, according to KING-TV.

“It’s incredible the sort of crashes that kids can withstand, with no injury, when she’s in the proper harness seat,” she said.

Getting the right fit is also important, she said, to avoid “seatbelt syndrome” injuries.

“These are injuries where the seatbelt did its job saving your life but it’s not in the right position on the body,” Ebel said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







