Chinese Nationals Arrested for Allegedly Photographing US Military Base

In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the combat ship USS Independence (LCS-2) arrives at Mole Pier March 29, 2010, at Naval Air Station Key West in Key West, Florida.Nicholas Kontodiakos / U.S. Navy via Getty ImagesIn this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the combat ship USS Independence (LCS-2) arrives at Mole Pier on March 29, 2010, at Naval Air Station Key West in Key West, Florida. (Nicholas Kontodiakos / U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published January 11, 2020 at 12:59am
Two Chinese students were arrested on Jan. 4 for taking pictures on a U.S. military base in Key West, Florida.

Yuhao Wang and Jielun Zhang, students who attend the University of Michigan, appeared in federal court on Monday on charges of photographing defense installations on U.S. Naval property, the Florida Keys Keynoter reported.

The 24-year-olds had approached the guard station at Sigsbee Annex in the Naval Air Station at 8:30 a.m. and were told to turn around, but they allegedly continued driving onto the restricted property.

Following their arrest, both students admitted that the guard had told them to make a U-turn out of the area, but Wang said they ignored the directions and drove onto the property before parking their car.

The U.S. Navy Security Forces located the students and found that they carried cellphones and a Nikon camera.

“U.S. Navy Forces obtained consent to look at the devices and observed photographs taken on the Sigsbee Annex property, including U.S. military structures on Fleming Key,” an FBI complaint affidavit read.

Both students voluntarily showed the pictures and video they had taken, and Zhang said he gave his Michigan driver’s license to the guard.

Wang and Zhang were scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Friday, according to Fox News.

According to the Florida Keys Keynoter, four Chinese nationals have been arrested for taking pictures of military facilities in Key West since the fall of 2018.

U.S. counterintelligence officials have been investigating suspected Chinese spies in South Florida, including visitors to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.

A 33-year-old Chinese woman, Yujing Zhang, was sentenced to eight months in prison in November for trespassing at Mar-a-Lago and lying to Secret service agents, Fox News reported.

When she was arrested in March, she carried four cellphones, a computer and an external hard drive.

She had nine flash drives, five cellphone SIM cards, a signal detector to spot hidden cameras and $8,000 in cash in her hotel room.

The judge presiding over her case ordered Zhang to be turned over to immigration authorities for deportation after her release.

Another Chinese woman was arrested in December for trespassing on Mar-a-Lago property and refusing to leave.

She was charged with loitering and prowling, and later Palm Beach County police found she had an expired visa, Fox News reported.

A different Chinese student was also arrested last month for driving onto the Truman Annex at the Naval Air Station to take pictures of the property.

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Chinese Nationals Arrested for Allegedly Photographing US Military Base
