Christian Actor Chris Pratt Lands Another Big Role, Stars in Upcoming Thriller Alongside 'Dune' Actress Rebecca Ferguson

Actor Chris Pratt, among those in Hollywood unafraid to stand up for their Christian beliefs, has landed another mega-role.

The high-profile actor will star in the Amazon MGM Studios’ sci-fi thriller “Mercy,” according to Deadline.

Co-starring with him is Rebecca Ferguson, who plays Lady Jessica in “Dune: Part Two.”

Production on “Mercy” is scheduled to begin this spring, Deadline reported. In the film, set in the near future, Pratt plays a detective who is accused of a violent crime and needs to prove he is innocent.

Rebecca Ferguson To Star Opposite Chris Pratt In Amazon MGM Studios Thriller ‘Mercy’ https://t.co/edVlCzdKHV — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 4, 2024

In an interview with Esquire in 2014, the actor said he was introduced to Christianity as a teenager.

“In Maui, about four weeks before I was discovered to go to California, I was hanging with my buddy. I wasn’t quite old enough to drink, so we got somebody to go in and buy us some alcohol. This guy came by and was like, ‘What are you doing tonight?’” Pratt said.

“He was like, ‘I stopped because Jesus told me to stop and talk to you. He said to tell you you’re destined for great things.’ My friends came out, and I was like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna go with this guy.’ I gave my soul to Jesus within, like, two days,” he said.

Do you like Chris Pratt? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

In a 2023 interview with the New York Post’s Page Six, Pratt spoke about the pushback he gets from being open about his faith, saying the negativity is “nothing new.”

“If I was of this world, they would love me just like that but as it is, I’ve chosen out of this world. That’s John 15:18 through 20,” he said.

The Bible verse reads, “If the world hates you, know that it has hated me before it hated you. If you were of the world, the world would love you as its own; but because you are not of the world, but I chose you out of the world, therefore the world hates you. Remember the word that I said to you: ‘A servant is not greater than his master.’ If they persecuted me, they will also persecute you. If they kept my word, they will also keep yours.”

Pratt continued, “That’s the way it is, nothing new, 2,000 years ago they hated him, too,” he said, referring to Jesus.

In 2018, during the MTV Movie and TV Awards, the actor, who won the Generation Award, said in his acceptance speech, “You have a soul. Be careful with it,” according to People.

“God is real. God loves you, God wants the best for you. Believe that; I do,” he said in the speech, also telling the audience, “Learn to pray. It’s easy, and it is so good for your soul.”

Reminiscing on the serenity of the slower moments at #StillwaterRanch this year. May we all take a moment of gratitude as we reflect on the simple joys, finding peace in each memory. Here’s to cherishing and being thankful for the moments that shaped our journey in 2023 and to an… pic.twitter.com/F5TEXd3hIs — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) January 4, 2024

In an interview with Men’s Journal last year, Pratt said having children is one of life’s greatest joys.

“People say all the time, ‘Don’t rush to have kids.’ I personally disagree. Rush. Have them. Of course, make sure you find a great partner, but don’t wait,” he said.

“I was talking to Adam Sandler a while back and he said, ‘Every day you wait is a day they don’t get to have you in their life.’ The younger you have kids, the more time they get to have with you. It’s wild. Having kids is incredible. The things you normally take for granted in life are new,” the actor said.

He has two daughters with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of action movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger and broadcast journalist Maria Shriver.

Pratt has starred in movies such as the “Jurassic World” trilogy, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and the Marvel hits “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Avengers.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.