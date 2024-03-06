Christian Leaders Launching 'Courage Tour' in Key Swing States Ahead of 2024 Election

Christian speaker Lance Wallnau recently announced “The Courage Tour,” which he will be co-leading in key counties in seven swing states ahead of the 2024 general election.

Also headlining the tour will be evangelist Mario Murillo, along with other guest speakers such as TheCall founder Lou Engle, Her Voice Movement leader Jenny Donnelly, Christian author William Federer, worship music leader Catherine Mullins and The Western Journal founder Floyd Brown.

“We’re going to go to the 19 key counties out of 3,143. We picked the 19 that are going to determine the future of America,” Wallnau said in a video posted Monday on social media platform X.

“And I’m going to be working with various political leaders and reformers and thought leaders, including Charlie Kirk’s organization, Turning Point [Faith],” he added.

This is more than an invitation; it’s a call to rise. The Courage Tour awaits. Will you join me? https://t.co/dQfKY2rQFp pic.twitter.com/MYWMj7sr9g — Lance Wallnau (@lancewallnau) March 5, 2024

The tour dates and locations announced so far include Duluth, Georgia (in Gwinnett County in the Atlanta metro area), April 11-13; Scottsdale, Arizona (Maricopa County), April 21-24; and Eau Claire, Wisconsin, July 28-31.

Murillo will lead revival-type meetings at night, while Wallnau and a cadre of his friends and associates will conduct sessions during the day to inspire and instruct Christians on how to organize and engage politically.

Wallnau told The Western Journal in a written statement, “The church is under siege in seven states and 19 counties of greatest consequence and we will go stand with them!”

He also shared a quote from the late evangelist Billy Graham that is helping animate the tour: “Courage is contagious. When a brave man takes a stand, the spines of others are often stiffened.”

“Courage is contagious. When a brave man takes a stand, the spines of others are often stiffened.” #BillyGraham #VeteransDay — Billy Graham (@BillyGraham) November 11, 2023

Wallnau believes brave women will also make a difference going into November, as he conveyed at the Moms for America summit in Dallas, Texas, last weekend.

He told the audience that their “mama bear” instincts to fight for the well-being of their children will help rescue the country.

Wallnau mentioned that he is coordinating with Kimberly Fletcher, president and founder of Moms for America, regarding The Courage Tour.

“We are trying to go around the country and give men courage, give pastors courage, give believers courage,” he said.

In addition to Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin, he intends to take his tour to Pennsylvania, Nevada and probably North Carolina, Wallnau shared.

“Because if we can have 81 percent turnout, 82 percent, 83 percent of us Christians show up, they can’t win. That’s why the attack on Christian Nationalism. They’re trying to suppress Christians, because they see Christians as the enemy because of the 81 percent turnout factor we had last time,” he contended.

Kirk — president of TPUSA Faith — recently elaborated on Wallnau’s show on Real America’s Voice, how a swing of a few percentage points in how evangelical Christians vote can make all the difference in the presidential race.

“Donald Trump won 81 percent of the evangelical vote in 2016. He won 77 percent of it in 2020 and more evangelicals voted. It was just higher turnout across the board in 2020 than in 2016,” Kirk said.

Pew Research Center reported that 81 percent of white evangelical Christians voted for Trump, compared to 16 percent for Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race. Trump’s support was higher than what George W. Bush, John McCain or Mitt Romney received in their respective races as the GOP nominee for president.

However, in 2020, Trump only garnered 76 percent backing of evangelicals to Democrat Joe Biden’s 24 percent, according to The Washington Post’s exit polling.

“So they [the Democrats] know if they can get a three- to four-point dip, if they can erode evangelical support just a little bit in Georgia, just a little bit in Wisconsin, just a little bit in Arizona, and lose by less, they hold on to the White House,” he added.

“What we have seen, with the pastors we’re working with, with the churches that we are organizing, both through Turning Point Action and TPUSA Faith, is there is an unprecedented desire to take back this country, to have a check and balance on the tyranny and the nonsense that we’re living through, and it’s very simple: It should be Project 81,” Kirk recounted.

“If we can get above 81 percent, there’s almost no way Donald Trump loses.”

Turning Point USA is also one of the producers of the new documentary film, “Letter to the American Church,” which also exhorts Christians to be engaged in the political process.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.