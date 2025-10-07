Christian Music Superstar Forrest Frank Backs Out of Awards Shows: 'I Feel a Conviction'

Every example of a sincere Christian rejecting worldliness can work wonders, even if others do not feel compelled to follow.

For instance, in a thoughtful video posted Monday to the social media platform Instagram, Christian music superstar Forrest Frank explained why, henceforth, he would not attend music awards shows, including the Grammy Awards.

“I feel a conviction,” Frank said, highlighting the decision’s personal nature.

Of course, for those unlikely to win awards, refusal to attend awards shows would not amount to a sacrifice. Frank, however, falls into a different category.

According to Billboard, Frank’s hit song, “Your Way’s Better,” topped the Gabb Music Songs chart from April through June. The Gabb chart tracks monthly on-demand streams via Gabb Wireless’ music platform, which includes “only kid- and teen-appropriate content.”

In other words, Frank has an enormous fan base among young people — those who drive music sales.

Thankfully, the popular entertainer also has a strong Christian message.

“As Christians, it’s hard to know where the line in the sand is between being in the world and not of the world,” Frank said in the Instagram video. “And as a Christian artist, I dress kinda like the world. I kind of look like the world. My music can kind of sound like the world. So where’s the line in the sand drawn?”

Good question. And Frank had an equally good answer.

“I’m convicted, personally,” the artist continued, “that a line that I can draw is that I will not receive a trophy for something that is from Jesus and for Jesus.”

Frank then recalled that he struggled with the idea of receiving a trophy even at last year’s DOVE Awards. The Gospel Music Association will hold its 56th Annual DOVE Awards today in Nashville, TN.

“All glory to Jesus,” he said moments later. “Every name will fade away, including mine, except for one Name.”

Next, Frank explained that his struggle over last year’s awards led him to a powerful conclusion.

“But I feel a conviction to go even a step further,” he added, “and say, ‘I don’t know if I even want to step on the stage. I don’t know if I want to step in the room.’ And so I have decided to take a stance of non-participation. I will not be attending the DOVEs or the Grammys.”

Frank made his decision partly with young people in mind.

“I hope to be an example to our youth that the trophy is our salvation,” he added. “The trophy is that my name is listed in the Book of Life, and I get to have eternal life.

“What good is a piece of metal gonna do compared to that?”

Meanwhile, in a short post accompanying the video, Frank elaborated on his decision.

“Had a lot of people asking where i was today, so i felt like i needed to share on here,” he wrote. “No this is not a refusal to be a light in dark places … this is a refusal to go on stages and get awards. I already got the greatest award of all time. Hope y’all can understand love you guys.”

Many Christians, of course, share Frank’s struggle with the problem of being in the world but not of the world.

His answer to the awards-show dilemma, therefore, undoubtedly resonates with many readers.

In fact, for some readers, his question about salvation and eternal life probably called to mind the Gospel of Mark: “For what does it profit a man to gain the whole world and forfeit his soul?” (Mark 8:36)

On the other hand, when it comes to living in the world, the Apostle Paul has warned us “not to quarrel over opinions.”

“One person believes he may eat anything, while the weak person eats only vegetables. Let not the one who eats despise the one who abstains, and let not the one who abstains pass judgment on the one who eats, for God has welcomed him.” (Romans 14:1-3)

For comparison’s sake, recall Erika Kirk, widow of the slain conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk. At last month’s memorial for her husband, Erika, after quoting Jesus on the Cross, publicly forgave Charlie’s murderer.

We cannot understand such mysteries, of course, but it felt like Erika’s act of forgiveness unleashed spiritual energy on a scale rarely experienced by human beings since the Crucifixion. Jesus, after all, commanded us to forgive as a condition of our own forgiveness by God.

“For if you forgive others their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you, but if you do not forgive others their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.” (Matthew 6:14-15)

In short, forgiveness constitutes a command from Jesus. Avoiding award shows, on the other hand, amounts to a personal act of conscience.

But that does not make the act any less admirable. Indeed, we should celebrate the vast numbers of young people who will learn about what Frank decided, and why.

