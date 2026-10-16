Watch: Dem Nominee Troy Jackson Tells Sen. Susan Collins to 'Shut Up' as Heckler Causes Debate Chaos

An interruption from the audience produced the most memorable moment from Thursday’s Maine Senate debate.

Harangued by a heckler, Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine tried turning the interruption to her advantage.

When she did, Democratic Senate nominee Troy Jackson, her opponent, told her to “shut up.”

The undignified scene unfolded after a male audience member began ranting about AI data centers. The protester objected to those facilities not on Orwellian grounds, but as threats to the “climate.”

“AI data centers are destroying our climate!” the man yelled in a clip from the debate posted to the social media platform X. “They are poisoning our water.”

The rant continued until security could remove the troublemaker. In the meantime, Collins delivered an effective quip.

“So this is obviously one of Troy’s supporters …” she remarked.

How do you feel about Troy Jackson's response to Senator Collins during the debate? It was inappropriate He was justified It's a distraction from real issues Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use It was inappropriate 0% (0 votes) He was justified 0% (0 votes) It's a distraction from real issues 0% (0 votes)

“Oh, shut up,” the Democrat replied. “I didn’t — I don’t even know that kid.”

Jackson’s stammering denial left Collins unconvinced.

“Oh, right,” she responded in a tone of sarcasm.

Protestor interrupts @SenSusanCollins (R-ME) by yelling about AI data centers during Maine Senate debate:

Collins: “So this is obviously one of Troy’s supporters.”

Jackson: “Oh, shut up… I don’t even know that kid.” https://t.co/Gy61ZIqBnF — CSPAN (@cspan) October 15, 2026

To some X users, Jackson’s rebuke sounded more familiar than harsh, like a 12-year-old boy annoyed with his teenage sister.

@cspan @SenSusanCollins he said it in the most ‘maine’ tone ever. he was more annoyed then personal. a nothing burger if there ever was one. but i am sure the fragile shaky womyn will seek an elder abuse charge. troy’s mistake – not yelling quiet piggy. — cahil (@cahil) October 16, 2026

Many more X users, however, called out what they regarded as Democrat hypocrisy.

@cspan @SenSusanCollins If she was a Democrat this would get wall to wall coverage on every news network and every woman you know would be posting about it on Instagram. Prayer candles would be made. T shirts. Pencil cases. But she’s a Republican so liberal women will say “yeah, shut up” — gruigi (@gruigi64) October 16, 2026

@cspan @SenSusanCollins Can you tell a woman to “shut up?” I’m pretty sure the Democrats made that forbidden. — Go Vote 2024 (@GoVote2024) October 16, 2026

@cspan @SenSusanCollins @cspan how come you aren’t denouncing this misogynist??? — Jabal (@MindRepaired) October 16, 2026

Of course, the state of the Maine Senate race could help explain Jackson’s apparent testiness.

According to RealClearPolling’s latest aggregate of polls, the Democrat holds a narrow 1.5-point lead over the Republican incumbent.

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