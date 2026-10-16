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GOP U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Senate candidate Troy Jackson faced off in a debate Thursday in Bangor, Maine.
GOP U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Senate candidate Troy Jackson faced off in a debate Thursday in Bangor, Maine. (Charly Triballeau - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: Dem Nominee Troy Jackson Tells Sen. Susan Collins to 'Shut Up' as Heckler Causes Debate Chaos

 By Michael Schwarz  October 16, 2026 at 11:32am
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An interruption from the audience produced the most memorable moment from Thursday’s Maine Senate debate.

Harangued by a heckler, Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine tried turning the interruption to her advantage.

When she did, Democratic Senate nominee Troy Jackson, her opponent, told her to “shut up.”

The undignified scene unfolded after a male audience member began ranting about AI data centers. The protester objected to those facilities not on Orwellian grounds, but as threats to the “climate.”

“AI data centers are destroying our climate!” the man yelled in a clip from the debate posted to the social media platform X. “They are poisoning our water.”

The rant continued until security could remove the troublemaker. In the meantime, Collins delivered an effective quip.

“So this is obviously one of Troy’s supporters …” she remarked.

How do you feel about Troy Jackson's response to Senator Collins during the debate?

“Oh, shut up,” the Democrat replied. “I didn’t — I don’t even know that kid.”

Jackson’s stammering denial left Collins unconvinced.

“Oh, right,” she responded in a tone of sarcasm.

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To some X users, Jackson’s rebuke sounded more familiar than harsh, like a 12-year-old boy annoyed with his teenage sister.

Many more X users, however, called out what they regarded as Democrat hypocrisy.

Of course, the state of the Maine Senate race could help explain Jackson’s apparent testiness.

According to RealClearPolling’s latest aggregate of polls, the Democrat holds a narrow 1.5-point lead over the Republican incumbent.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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