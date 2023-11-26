Christian Theologian Fired for Expressing Gospel-Based View of Homosexuality Files Lawsuit Against Bible College

A 37-year-old Christian theology lecturer in the United Kingdom is suing his former employer after being fired and allegedly threatened with a referral to counterterrorism authorities for a social media post discussing the Christian view of homosexuality.

“Homosexuality is invading the Church. Evangelicals no longer see the severity of this [because] they’re busy apologising for their apparently barbaric homophobia, whether or not it’s true,” Dr. Aaron Edwards, a theologian who formerly taught at the Methodist-run Cliff College in Derbyshire, England, wrote in a February post on X.

“This is a ‘Gospel issue’, by the way. If sin is no longer sin, we no longer need a Saviour,” Edwards’ post stated.

Cliff College suspended Edwards in March, following the theologian’s social media post, and allegedly threatened to report the lecturer to the British Prevent counter-terrorism program, a claim denied by the college, Christian newspaper Harbinger’s Daily reported.

Edwards was later fired for “bringing the college into disrepute,” according to Harbinger’s Daily.

The lecturer was dismissed for allegedly refusing to delete the controversial social media posts, according to Christian Today, with Cliff College claiming that Edwards’ posts violated the institution’s social media policy.

Cliff College in Derbyshire, England, sacked and threatened to report theologian Dr. Aaron Edwards for a viral tweet in which he said homosexuality is “invading the church.” https://t.co/SovCf5tpuU — News Pug (@news_pug) March 20, 2023



The language the theologian used in his social media post “is inappropriate and unacceptable and does not represent either the views or ethos of Cliff College,” the college said in a statement shared with Christian Today.

Homosexuality is considered an “abomination,” according to the Bible, a view held by all major Abrahamic faiths.

Do you support his lawsuit? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Edwards sued Cliff College, seeking damages and accusing the institute of harassment, discrimination, and unlawful termination, Harbinger’s Daily reported.

Specifically, Edwards accused Cliff College of being disproportionate in its handling of the situation, with the dismissal proceedings lacking “requisite fairness.”

“Anyone concerned about academic freedom, Christian freedoms and free speech should be deeply concerned by what has happened to me,” Edwards told British newspaper The Telegraph.

The Christian Legal Center is helping Edwards with his lawsuit against his employer.

Edwards claimed that his termination resulted in him suffering “severe physical distress” and harmed his ability to seek employment elsewhere in the British higher education system, Christian Today reported.

“The tweet was not defamatory; it was not an attack on any colleague or individual; it was not abusive; and it was not an extremist religious view,” Edwards said, according to Christian Today.

“It was addressed to evangelicals as a point of doctrine, and it has been misunderstood by many who wish to cause personal and institutional trouble for those who express that view,” he said, the outlet reported.

“As internal processes remain ongoing, we are unable to respond to specific issues,” a spokesperson for the college told The Telegraph.

“As a Methodist institution, Cliff College is committed to being a safe and hospitable place where those with differing convictions are welcomed and encouraged to live and learn together as faithful disciples of Christ,” the representative said, according to the newspaper.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, we would welcome that too. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.