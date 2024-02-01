The men who shot and performed in a gay sex video in the Hart Senate Office Building in December will not face criminal charges, the U.S. Capitol Police announced Thursday, because they could not find evidence that a crime had occurred.

“After consulting with federal and local prosecutors, as well as doing a comprehensive investigation and review of possible charges, it was determined that — despite a likely violation of Congressional policy — there is currently no evidence that a crime was committed,” the department told Fox News in a statement.

The Senate staffer involved — Aidan Maese-Czeropski, who worked in Democratic Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin’s office — had access to the room where the video was made, so no illegal entry was apparently committed.

And since neither man in the video would speak with investigators, police couldn’t generate evidence of any other crime being committed.

“The Congressional staffer, who has since resigned from his job, exercised his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and refused to talk to us,” the statement said. “Our investigators are willing to review new evidence should any come to light.”

Maese-Czeropski was fired after The Daily Caller broke the news of the video, which had been leaked online.

“I was angry. I was disappointed,” Cardin told Fox in December about the video.

“It’s a breach of trust,” the Maryland Democrat added.

The Daily Caller said the video was initially shared “in a private group for gay men in politics.”

At the time, CNN wrote that it “reached out to Cardin’s office and was directed to a statement posted by Aidan Maese-Czeropski on LinkedIn.”

That statement said, in part, “This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda. While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace.

“I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters,” Maese-Czeropski wrote.

When the video first became public, a representative for Cardin’s office said: “We have seen the media reports. As this is a personnel matter and under review, we will not be commenting further at this time,” according to Newsweek.

As time went by, that comment was replaced with more ominous wording.

“Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate. We will have no further comment on this personnel matter,” the statement said, according to the Washington Examiner.

Cardin announced on May 1, 2023, long before the video scandal broke, that he would retire from the Senate at the end of his current term.

“From an early age, my family and my faith instilled in me the spirit of helping our community and that we all have a responsibility to make the world around us a better place,” Cardin said in the announcement. “These values have always been present in my home and have driven my years of public service to Maryland and the nation.”

