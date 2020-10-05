As the nation works to find normalcy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York claims it is too much to ask him and his colleagues to do the same.

Schumer on Monday continued to call it “dangerous” to move ahead with confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

In the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s announcement that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, followed by news that several GOP senators were also infected, Schumer and ranking Judiciary Committee Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California on Friday issued a statement saying that if the Senate goes ahead with the planned confirmation hearings, “this already illegitimate process will become a dangerous one.”

On Sunday, Schumer argued that it was really all about health care.

“Judge Barrett’s confirmation would lead to the end of the Affordable Care Act, during a pandemic, while tens of thousands of Americans are being diagnosed with COVID-19 each day,” the senator said in a news release.

“As the virus continues to run rampant — and the seven million Americans who survived the disease have a lifetime pre-existing condition — rushing a nominee onto the Court who will rip insurance away from 20 million Americans when they need it most, while simultaneously stripping pre-existing condition protections for 130 million citizens, only adds insult to injury,” the Democrat said.

On Monday, Schumer again invoked the perils of COVID-19 in arguing that the Senate shouldn’t hold confirmation hearings.

Sharing a photo of Trump and others gathered at the White House for the announcement of Barrett’s nomination, the senator said, “When you see this photo, think of all those across America this year who sacrificed so others wouldn’t get sick.

“But now some of the people in this photo-op STILL need a reality check: If it’s too dangerous to have the Senate in session, it’s too dangerous for committee hearings.”

He also trotted out a host of Democratic hot-button issues as further reasons that Barrett’s confirmation hearings should not take place.

“Make no mistake: This is what’s at stake with Republicans trying to force through this illegitimate process. People’s rights. Ending marriage equality. Striping away LGBTQ+ rights. We are fighting to stop it,” he said.

Schumer tried to equate Barrett’s confirmation with Americans losing health care.

“GOP leadership has truly lost touch with reality if it’s contemplating marching COVID-stricken members to the Senate to rush through a nominee who could strip health care from millions. The Senate needs COVID testing, and the GOP must halt this reckless Supreme Court process now,” he tweeted.

“The GOP must halt this increasingly reckless Supreme Court process, and the Senate needs thorough COVID testing now Americans see the similarity between GOP willingness to put Senators and staff at risk in pursuit of power and their willingness to strip health care from millions,” the senator said.

As Schumer was pushing the panic button, some mocked him.

Chuck Schumer just said that every human alive will be hurt, or even killed, because of Amy Coney Barrett. She puts the entire planet at risk, climate change will spiral out of control. So enjoy this planet while you still can, because if Chuck is right, we’ll all soon be dead — Stonewall Jackson (@1776Stonewall) September 26, 2020

To date, Senate Republicans have not been dissuaded from moving forward with Barrett’s confirmation.

Just spoke with President @realDonaldTrump and he sounds terrific — very engaged and ready to get back to work! He’s also very excited about Judge Amy Coney Barrett being confirmed to the Supreme Court and focused on a good deal to help stimulate the economy. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 5, 2020

“The important work of the Senate’s committees can and will continue as each committee sees fit,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a Saturday statement that noted the full Senate would not convene for the next two weeks even as committees were free to continue working, according to Fox News.

“The Senate Judiciary Committee will convene on October 12 as Chairman [Lindsey] Graham has scheduled to begin confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court,” he said.

“Since May, the Judiciary Committee has operated flawlessly through a hybrid method that has seen some senators appear physically at its hearings while other members have participated virtually.”

