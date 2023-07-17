Share
The White House is pictured in this stock photo. (Caroline Purser / Getty Images)

Claim: Fingerprints Were Found on WH Cocaine Bag Despite Secret Service Report, Security Sources Allege to Mag

 By Jack Davis  July 17, 2023 at 12:57pm
A report claiming that fingerprints were found on a bag of cocaine discovered at the White House has generated heat from the Secret Service, but no light has been shed on whose drugs were found.

On Wednesday, the magazine Soldier of Fortune claimed that through fingerprint identification, the owner of the cocaine was learned the week before, days after the discovery of the cocaine on July 2.

The report claimed the information was obtained from “sources with direct knowledge of the investigation,” also citing an unnamed “security source.”

The report said the sources gave the magazine the name of who they believe to be the culprit, but it is not publishing the name. The magazine said it is filing a Freedom of Information request seeking to know details about the alleged fingerprints.

The day after the report, the Secret Service issued its news release saying, “At this time, the Secret Service’s investigation is closed due to a lack of physical evidence.”

The release said that the “substance and packaging underwent further forensic testing,” adding that the “packaging was subjected to advanced fingerprint and DNA analysis.”

“On July 12, the Secret Service received the FBI’s laboratory results, which did not develop latent fingerprints and insufficient DNA was present for investigative comparisons.  Therefore, the Secret Service is not able to compare evidence against the known pool of individuals,” the release said.

Is the White House covering up the cocaine owner’s identity?

The release said that investigators had “developed an index of several hundred individuals who may have accessed the area where the substance was found. The focal point of these actions developed a pool of known persons for comparison of forensic evidence gleaned from the FBI’s analysis of the substance’s packaging.”

“Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered,” the release continued.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told Breitbart the Soldier of Fortune report was “absolutely not true. The FBI independent from the Secret Service tested the packaging of the cocaine and there were no discernible fingerprints or DNA found on the baggie, the packaging.”

“There were no investigative leads in the video surveillance that we went through, nothing that could lead investigators to a possible individual who may have deposited that cocaine in the cubby in the locker. So without that, without any type of physical evidence, in a law enforcement investigation, you know, we really had no ability to question the individuals who were in the White House that day because we did not have any reasonable suspicion to link them to the contraband item. We had no physical evidence to help us identify that person of interest.”

Guglielmi said about 500 people had gone through the area where the cocaine was found between June 7 and July 2.

Breitbart reported that Guglielmi said if Soldier of Fortune had “sourcing about who the person is that brought in the cocaine,” the Secret Service “would be interested in hearing that information.”

