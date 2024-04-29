It looks as if, despite the efforts of the Biden administration and its leftist arms in local governments to keep former president Donald Trump bogged down in legal warfare, the former president just keeps rising.

According to a new CNN poll, although Trump has been stuck in a New York courtroom for the past two weeks, he continues to hold an advantage over President Joe Biden as the 2024 campaign ramps up.

The poll, conducted by the firm SSRS, found that Trump is leading Biden 49 percent to 43 percent among registered voters in a rematch of the 2020 election. These statistics show a slight decrease for Biden from CNN’s January poll, which had Trump up 49 percent to 45 percent.

Even more striking are the shifts in how Americans now view the presidencies of Trump and Biden. A majority of 55 percent say Trump’s single term was a success, up from 44 percent who considered it a success just days after the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion in 2021.

In contrast, 61 percent judge Biden’s tenure so far to be a failure, with just 39 percent calling it a success.

JUST IN: According to a new CNN poll, Donald Trump is favored to win a rematch, with 49% favoring Trump, compared to 43% for Biden. 55% of Americans surveyed say they view Trump’s Presidency as a success, while only 39% consider Biden a success. 61% of Americans consider… pic.twitter.com/qa3PTEgRDS — 🇺🇸Travis Media Group🇺🇸 (@TM1Politics) April 28, 2024

Other recent polls such as Emerson, NBC News, New York Times/Sienna College, and Daily Kos/Civiqs seem to largely agree with the findings of the CNN poll, showing Trump holding a one to three-point lead over President Joe Biden in a potential 2024 rematch, according to RealClearPolitics.

Yahoo News and Quinnipiac have the two presidents tied, while Morning Consult and Marist show Biden with a slight lead.

The RCP average, which aggregates recent national polls, puts Trump ahead by a point, 46 to 45.

Trump also holds the overall lead in the critical battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to Newsweek.

Averages from the polling website FiveThirtyEight show Trump ahead in all seven, with leads ranging from 1.1 points in Pennsylvania to 6.3 points in Georgia, Newsweek reported.

RealClearPolitics’ data align with FiveThirtyEight’s in most states, though FiveThirtyEight has Biden very narrowly ahead in Pennsylvania by 0.4 points as of mid-April, Newsweek reported.

TRUMP INCREASES LEAD OVER BIDEN IN SWING STATES” pic.twitter.com/WULaHAFmNI — Donald J. Trump ❄️ (@trump_dona12484) April 28, 2024



According to Newsweek, if the presidential election were held today, not only would Trump win in the Electoral College, but he would also win the popular vote. The last Republican to win both the Electoral College and the popular vote was George W. Bush in 2004, according to Reuters.

It must be bewildering to the Biden team how, despite keeping Trump running between courtrooms and paying off outlandishly unfair bonds, the polling continues to show Trump leading.

Criminal cases against Trump in New York and Georgia only display a rigged system of justice and reek of collusion between local DAs and the Biden administration. Even the far-left New York Times last published a guest essay by Boston University law professor Jed Handelsman Shugerman titled, “I Thought the Bragg Case Against Trump Was a Legal Embarrassment. Now I Think It’s a Historic Mistake,” which points out the weaknesses of New York DA Alvin Bragg’s hush money case.

But for the American people, it all boils down to how their lives are now compared to when Trump was president.

As Bob Bartels, a former lifelong Democrat and the business manager of Steamfitters Local 638 in New York and Long Island, told Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade on Thursday, “We are very tired of the situation with groceries, inflation, gas prices, illegal immigration, crime. We are living it every day in New York City.”

UNION WORKERS FOR TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/iYf0oIpEif — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) April 25, 2024

It remains to be seen if Biden can manage to fix public perception and stop his downward spiral.

But as the gap continues to grow, the likelihood of that happening decreases with every passing day.

