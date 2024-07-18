What a turnaround.

From being in a place of practical irrelevancy as recently as just six years ago, to drawing record-setting crowds today, the WNBA is as vibrant and thriving as it ever has ever been — maybe, ever.

Due in no small part to the supernova popularity of Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark (and the red-hot interest in her on-court rivalries with the likes of Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese), the WNBA has become relevant.

That newfound relevancy has contributed to a whopping increase in the cash flow that will soon be going into the league.

The problem is, as ESPN reported, that new influx of cash isn’t commensurate with the WNBA’s perception of its own self-worth.

The NBA, which owns the majority of the WNBA, is on the verge of signing a bonanza of a television rights deal.

“The NBA’s board of governors approved that league’s next media rights deals with Disney, NBC and Amazon Prime Video at its meeting Tuesday, moving the league one giant step closer to finalizing the 11-year agreements that will be worth about $76 billion,” ESPN reported.

Because of the relationship between the NBA and WNBA, the WNBA is effectively a part of this media deal, as well.

The new deal gives the WNBA roughly $200 million per year — a stark increase over the $60 million per year the league was previously getting.

Have you watched any WNBA action this year? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“We have wondered for months how the NBA would value the WNBA in its media rights deal,” WNBA players union executive director Terri Jackson said in a statement, per ESPN. “With a reportedly $75 billion deal on the table, the league is in control of its own destiny.

“More precisely, the NBA controls the destiny of the WNBA.”

“We look forward to learning how the NBA arrived at a $200 million valuation — if initial reports are accurate or even close,” Jackson continued. “Neither the NBA nor the WNBA can deny that in the last few years, we have seen unprecedented growth across all metrics, the players continue to demonstrate their commitment to building the brand, and that the fans keep showing up.

“There is no excuse to undervalue the WNBA again.”

The new media deal values the WNBA at about $2.2 billion over 11 years, according to Front Office Sports, and begins in 2026.

FOS still stressed how much of a boon this was for the WNBA, despite Jackson’s disagreements.

“At its floor, the new deal triples the league’s media-rights revenue; at its ceiling, it would increase it by something closer to a factor of six,” FOS reported. “At $200 million a year, it is about the same amount of money that was the entire revenue figure — not just media rights — for the league in ’23.”

The WNBA is currently in the midst of a season break and will resume on Aug. 15 after many of the league’s players return from the Summer Olympics.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.