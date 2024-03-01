Climate Activists Charged with Felony for 'Attack on US Constitution' at National Archives

Two climate activists who allegedly defaced a display of the U.S. Constitution at the National Archives last month in Washington, D.C., were charged with felonies this week, the Justice Department announced Friday.

Both men went viral on Feb. 14 when they dumped red powder on themselves and a display case for the document and were arrested.

The defacing of the Constitution followed a similar pattern to the actions of climate alarmists abroad who have attacked priceless works of art in recent months and years.

In the case of what the DOJ called an “attack on the Constitution,” the cleanup bill has been in excess of $50,000

According to a news release from the DOJ, Donald Zepeda, 35, of Maryland and Jackson Green, 27, of Utah, have been charged with felonies in the “stunt.”

“[The suspects] were charged in a superseding indictment, unsealed yesterday in U.S. District Court, with the February 14, 2024, attack on the U.S. Constitution housed at the National Archives in Washington D.C.,” the DOJ said in a statement.

The agency continued:

“Zepeda and Green are charged with felony destruction of government property for dumping a fine red powder over the document’s display case in the Rotunda of the Archives building.

“The cost of cleaning up after the stunt, which was intended to draw attention to Climate Change, has already exceeded $50,000. In addition, the act closed the Rotunda for four days.”

According to the statement, Green was previously charged with vandalism after he targeted the National Gallery of Art last November.

He was charged with a single count of destruction of National Gallery of Art property and a judge ordered him to stay out of not only all of the country’s museums and monuments but out of the nation’s capital.

A week after the vandalism of the Constitution, Green’s arrest was ordered when it was discovered he had violated the terms of the previous agreement, the DOJ said.

According to the news release, Zepeda was arrested Wednesday in North Carolina while he was en route to “meet up with another environmental protestor.”

It was unclear on Friday whether either suspect had retained an attorney.

Multiple agencies are investigating the Feb. 14 vandalism, including agents from the FBI’s Art Crime Team, based in Washington.

When the alleged vandals defaced the display at the Archives, the video went viral online.

“We’re calling for all people to [have Constitutional rights] and not just wealthy white people,” one of the men said.

In a rant about “fossil fuels,” the man also spoke of “refugees” he said had been forced into this country from their homes.

The other man begged the country’s leaders to “please declare a climate emergency.”

“We need to act like we’re terrified, or else no one will believe that [there is an emergency].”

The building was cleared, while Zepeda and Green were both handcuffed.

