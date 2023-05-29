Share
Climate Activists Try to Crash Dance Show, But Cameraman Quickly Brings an End to Their Stunt

 By Richard Moorhead  May 29, 2023 at 12:32pm
A group of climate activists attempting to disrupt a Swedish television program received a rude awakening — from a crew member who was filming the event.

The climate activists rushed the stage of Friday’s broadcast of “Let’s Dance” on TV4, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

One of the activists was promptly met with a blow from an overhead camera rig.

@hant.se Miljöaktivist stormar Charlotte Kallas dansnummer mitt under finalen 😱 #letsdance2023 #charlottekalla #fyp #fypシ #4u #hantse #foryou #forypupage ♬ originalljud – hant.se

The activists — affiliated with the group Restore Wetlands — deployed powdered paint and a banner in the midst of a dance performance by Olympic cross-country skier Charlotte Kalla and her partner, Tobias Karlsson, the report said.

It’s unknown if the cameraman intended to strike the heckler with the rig, with the timing of the act suggesting he may have merely intended to block them off.

Security personnel arrived seconds after the camera rig struck one activist with considerable force.

Did the cameraman do the right thing?

Karlsson and Kalla continued performing in the midst of the bizarre interruption, unfazed by a statement of political militancy as they danced for the camera.

Another angle of the act captured the moment the camera collided with a demonstrator — from the perspective of the impromptu crowd control device.

One activist involved in the display has been identified as Tina Kronberg Berggren, according to the Daily Mail.

Berggren has been linked with the extremist group Extinction Rebellion.

TV4 communications director Charlie Forsberg indicated police expelled the activists from the venue after the interruption.

“A number of people made it onto the stage,” Forsberg said, according to the Daily Mail.

“It was handled by on-site personnel and the police were quickly called to the recording, which expelled them from the venue.”

It was unknown Monday whether the hecklers were facing criminal charges.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




