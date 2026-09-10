Pastor Dies from Injury Suffered While Celebrating Son's Wedding

Christian pastor Steve Junker of Minnesota died last week at the age of 58, after suffering a severe spinal injury and almost drowning during his son’s wedding celebration on an Italian cruise.

Chippewa Lutheran Church posted a Facebook message Sunday from his wife Jeanine, praising his faith and leadership.

“Mourning the loss of a Pastor for our church family is very difficult to understand,” the post began. “Pastor Steve was a wonderful person, loved by many, and had a great impact on many people through his faith.

“Nathaniel Junker has said it best when he sang his worship songs as Pastor Steve was welcomed into Heaven, ‘he closed his eyes to this life and opened his eyes to Jesus. ‘ What more does anyone want?”

“I’m reminded of 1 Thessalonians 4:13-14 which tells us that we do not grieve as those without hope for we believe that Jesus died and rose again and so will those who believe in Him. Love to our community and church family. I am so thankful for all those who have shown so much love and support to our family.”

Junker reportedly suffered a cervical spinal cord injury after falling and nearly drowning on board the Sun Princess. He was found in the pool, face down and unresponsive.

Junker survived the initial incident, but died weeks later, according to The Christian Post.

He was initially hospitalized in Naples before his transfer to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota on Aug. 23. He remained there until his death.

Junker’s daughter, Elizabeth, started a GoFundMe campaign last month that was meant to help pay for medical expenses related to his recovery.

She shared an update on Friday, however, about Junker’s passing, which read, “At 6:33 PM today, Steve went to be with Jesus. He was surrounded by his wife, children, parents, and friends. Further diagnostic testing had revealed injuries that were not treatable.”

“We’re grateful to everyone at Mayo Clinic for their excellent care and to everyone who donated to help support Steve and the family,” Elizabeth added.

“We’re glad we were able to give him the opportunity to receive world-class care and reassured that everything that could possibly be done to help him was done.”

The pastor’s obituary said he was “surrounded by his family and close friends” at the time of his death. He is survived by his wife, his five children, both parents, his sister, and grandson.

“Steve began his career as a pharmacist, graduating from pharmacy school at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, and dedicated himself to the care of others through medicine,” it read.

“Later, answering a deeper calling, he attended The Lutheran Brethren Seminary in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, where he earned his Master of Divinity and became an ordained minister.”

“For nearly a decade, he served the congregation and community at Chippewa Lutheran Church in Brandon, Minnesota, with devotion,” the obit continued.

“Being a minister was among the greatest joys and honors of his life. He was known for his animated sermons, his love of a good conversation on nearly any subject, and his readiness to help anyone in need, whether that meant offering counsel or simply producing the right tool for the job from his ever-prepared pockets.”

Junker was hailed for his deep devotion to family, which included his grandson, Jonah, who “held a special and cherished place in his heart.”

“Steve faced life, and death, with a quiet and unshakable faith, never afraid of what was to come,” the obituary concluded.

“Even in his final moments, his thoughts turned to the church and the people he loved.”

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