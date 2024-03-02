Share
News

Climate Protester Rushes Senator, Vulgar Tirade Ends as He Finds Himself on the Ground

 By George C. Upper III  March 2, 2024 at 10:14am
Share

Sen. Joe Manchin was confronted Friday by the radical environmentalists of Climate Defense, and who came out on top of that confrontation depends on which side of the story you believe.

WARNING: The social media posts and videos below include vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

The group claimed in a post to X to have “humiliated” the West Virginia Democrat, but the short version of their first encounter with him told a different tale.

“You sold our futures and you got rich doing it, you sick f***!” the first protester said, at which point Manchin stood to face the man. “How dare you? You have sold our –”

What, precisely, the protester was going to accuse Manchin of having sold may never be known, as he was cut off when Manchin’s communications director, Jonathan Kott, literally threw him out the door.

Trending:
Watch: Tucker Carlson Says Election '100% Stolen' from Trump, Breaks Down How it Happened

Kott later joked in his own X post that he was thinking about going into the personal security industry.

Are climate protesters' antics getting out of control?

Climate Defense posted its own longer — but still significantly edited — version that did put them in slightly better light, at least to some.

“BREAKING: we just called Joe Manchin a sick f***,” the group said — apparently unironically — in its post to X. “We humiliated him in front of a herd of Harvard elites. He squared up. We held firm. Barbaric murderer, hideous fiend, he torches humanity and laughs.”

Manchin certainly didn’t seem “humiliated” at any point during the video Climate Defense posted, though one would presume the group posted the shots they considered most humiliating.

In fact, the senator appeared composed and generally polite, inviting other protesters present to sit down and talk.

Related:
Video: Agitator Rushes Stage During DeSantis Speech, Pays Painful Price When Security Guard Moves In

They refused, implying that civil discussion was never the group’s goal, and instead proceeded to shout down the senator when he attempted to continue his meeting.

Manchin continued to remain calm, however, and even the group’s own video showed him politely thanking his guests individually for attending.


For the most part, responses to the video on X mocked the group, such as the one below.

According to the Washington Examiner, the demonstrators were protesting the Mountain Valley Pipeline that Manchin has argued will contribute to America’s energy security as well as provide thousands of jobs.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this 

only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Climate Protester Rushes Senator, Vulgar Tirade Ends as He Finds Himself on the Ground
US Forest Service Shuts Down Top Tourist Spot 'Indefinitely' After Second Body Found
Major Turn at CNN Puts Anderson Cooper and Other Big Names at Risk of Removal: Report
Christian Apologist Travels to Muslim 'Holy Site' and Debunks Its Entire Backstory
Death of Mitch McConnell's Sister-in-Law Now Being Investigated as a 'Criminal Matter'
See more...

Conversation